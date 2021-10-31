‘They think they’re f*’ · TV News

In A Fazenda 2021, Valentina Francavilla reached her limit and decided to prepare a war against the men of the reality show. This Saturday (30), in a conversation with Aline Mineiro, the stage assistant of the Programa do Ratinho, on SBT, shared her indignation and warned that she intends to expose the peões during the next formation in the field: “They think they are badass”.

“I’m saving this just to talk about farm day,” Valentina warned, and Aline asked, “Are you absolutely sure?” “Absolutely! Absolutely! We haven’t talked about the votes, only you know what’s going to happen this time? We’re all going to Dynho’s [Alves]”, decreed the model.

The ex-panicat said she has reasons to vote for Gui Araujo, and the confinement colleague explained: “You can go wherever you want. I, nowadays, have more reasons to go to Dynho than to Gui, I see him provoke a day[ane Mello]. I don’t admit that he teases her, teases us about the prize.”

“Do you know what they will use against us? [Vão dizer:] ‘Ah, but the Rich [Melquiades] I don’t know what,'” Aline countered. “It’s your problem! I’m shitting! I’m here without causing anyone, without diminishing anyone. They think they’re awesome, that the world revolves around them,” Valentina complained.

During the outburst, Valentina also criticized Anitta’s ex-affair: “He doesn’t want to be here, don’t you understand? Every day in a bad mood, sullen face. That’s what I feel! He says he came after the money, a lie! Stop it! he, R$ 5 thousand makes no difference”.

Check out some excerpts from the dialogue:

