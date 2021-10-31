Thiago Oliveira will leave Esporte Espetacular SP; Karine Alves takes over

After anticipating that he would announce a novelty in “Esporte Espetacular SP”, on TV Globo, today, presenter Thiago Oliveira informed that he will leave the command of the attraction to work on the report of “Fantástico”. Karine Alves, SporTV presenter, will replace the journalist.

“I told you that we would have something new today. Well, the time has come. As of next week, I won’t be here with you at Esporte Espetacular, I’m going to spend a season in the ‘Fantastic’ report, for us continue, you and I, having fun on the Globo screen,” began Thiago.

“I want to thank you for the affection you had for me. What I can leave for you is ‘follow your heart’ and ‘always trust in God.’ Thank you very much to my team. I’m honored to say that it’s who will run this little house. to Karine Alves”, he completed.

After his farewell speech, Thiago Oliveira passed the baton to Karine Alves, who made a live entry into the program to talk about the expectation of taking on the attraction.

“Thank you so much, Thiago. I’m very excited about this new challenge. May I be able to maintain this 100% performance. And may you also be able to join me here every Sunday to start in high spirits… May I honor your person , who I know did an amazing job. Good luck to you this season on Fantástico”, declared the presenter, who also shared the news on her social networks, warning the public that she is still on SporTV’s “Exchange of Passes”.

Historic

Thiago Oliveira has been with Grupo Globo since 2014, when he took over “Tá na Área” on SporTV, an attraction that the journalist ran until 2018, when he was part of “Hour 1”, on TV Globo. Earlier this year, he was chosen to present the São Paulo edition of Esporte Espetacular.

Karine Alves has been gaining more and more space in Esporte da Globo. Hired in March 2020 after a long stint at Fox Sports, she became the holder of “Pass Exchange” in August of the same year. Also in the second half, Karine Alves also joined the duty roster of “Globo Esporte” on Saturdays. In February of this year, she debuted as a presenter of the national edition of Esporte Espetacular, covering her colleague Bárbara Coelho. Since then, she has hosted the show other times.