Thomaz Costa apologizes for fireworks to MC Gui

the attitude of Thomas Costa to organize and hold a fireworks display to commemorate the permanence of MC GUI in “A Fazenda 13”, by Record TV, it continues to be talked about. Although Thomaz claims that he did everything ‘in the best of intentions’, the actor ended up putting the lives of the animals confined in the reality show at risk, who were frightened by the noise of the fireworks.

By Stories, Thomaz went public to apologize to fans.

“Young lady, stopping by to ask for forgiveness. I really wanted to ask forgiveness for the little animals there, but I can’t. But, we really didn’t think there were animals there. It was a real flicker, in emotion, then, let’s pop fires if he stays. We didn’t think, because it’s not an idea that comes from us, it didn’t come from us. We really see this happening, it’s happened other times and we wanted to do it our way, we didn’t really think about it. So I apologize to the little animals first. And secondly for everyone out there who got mad, you’re absolutely right”, he said.

MAIN NEWS

Internet users rescue Felipe Andreoli’s homophobic prints and he counters

Angelica surprises Luciano Huck with an unusual wedding present

Farm 13: Bil tries to influence Sthe and fails

Anita comments on alleged plagiarism in music and says she is authorized