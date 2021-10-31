Thomaz Costa apologizes for fireworks

In the last elimination of A Fazenda 13, MC Gui was the first to be saved and was greeted with a fireworks display, organized by his friend, Thomaz Costa.

Yesterday, the actor used the Instagram Stories to apologize for what happened: “Rapezeada, passing here too to ask for forgiveness. I really wanted to ask forgiveness for the little animals there, but I can’t. But, we really didn’t think there were animals there “.

The young man acknowledged that he was wrong in relation to the animals, who were frightened by the noise: “It was a real hesitation, in the emotion, then, let’s break out fires if he stays. We didn’t think, because it’s not an idea that comes from people, it didn’t come from us. We really see it happening, it’s happened other times and we wanted to do it our way, we really didn’t think.”

“So I apologize first to the little animals. And secondly to everyone out there who got angry, you’re absolutely right,” he concluded.

Thomaz Costa is a 21-year-old actor and influencer, friend of MC Gui and participated in the first edition of Ilha Record, being a great ally of Pyong Lee.