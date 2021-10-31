Ticiane Pinheiro declares herself and sends flowers to César Tralli: ‘Pride’

This Saturday, October 20th, César Tralli debuted in charge of “Jornal Hoje”, replacing Maju Coutinho, which went to “Fantastic”. The journalist, of course, celebrated the new step in his career, but the one who was not left out of the celebration was Titian Pine, wife of the journalist. She left a cute statement for her lover:

Life, today is a very special day for us, and when I speak to us it is because we are actually one in two hearts! Today, 10/30/2021, is your debut on national television and I want to wish you all the luck in the world. You will start writing a new story on TV. I will always be by your side, vibrating for each achievement! I’m very proud of you! Love you.

In the post, a photo of the lovebirds kissing illustrated the text and generated several cute comments from internet users and other personalities, such as Daiana Garbin, who left emojis for the couple.

Meanwhile, Tici continued the pampering for Tralli. In his Instagram Stories, the anchor filmed an arrangement of flowers that he received, directly in the studio, sent by his wife, including a message card. “Thank you so much, my love,” he said.

The two have been married for three years and are daddies of Manuella, two years. The presenter is also the mother of Rafaella, fruit of marriage with Roberto Justus.

César Tralli receives flowers from Ticiane Pinheiro in his debut in charge of ‘Jornal Hoje’ (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram @cesartralli)

