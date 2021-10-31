Tombense makes history and gets unprecedented access to the Brazilian Series B | tombense

Tombense is in the Series B of Brasileirão. With a goal in the 47th minute of the second half, Tombos’s team beat Manaus by 2-1 on Saturday, and moved up to the second division of Brazilian football. Midfielder Jean Lucas was the author of the goal of the comeback at Arena Amazônia.

+ Rafael Guanaes values ​​the group and celebrates access: “A mission given is a mission accomplished”

Under the command of Rafael Guanaes, Gavião Carcará did a good Series C and stamped the access one round in advance. The victory over Manaus left the city of Tombos in celebration and even had a motorcade. The municipality, with less than 10,000 inhabitants in the Zona da Mata Mineira, will have a representative in Series B, in 2022.

2 out of 5 Tombense won the Manaus turnaround at Arena Amazônia — Photo: João Normando/FAF Tombense won the Manaus turnaround at Arena Amazônia — Photo: João Normando/FAF

+ Check the Brazilian Series C table

Champion of Serie D in 2014, Tombense competes in Serie C since 2015. In the seventh consecutive participation in the competition, the club achieved the goal of access. The team, which is the current two-time champion of the interior of the Minas Gerais Championship, is now guaranteed in the second division of next year’s Brazilian Nationals.

On social networks, club, players and former team players celebrate the unprecedented feat for Tombense. The Football Federation of Minas Gerais also congratulated the Tombos team for the access.

3 out of 5 Matheus Paquetá, Lucas Paquetá’s brother, celebrated the access to the club — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Matheus Paquetá, Lucas Paquetá’s brother, celebrated the access to the club — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

4 out of 5 — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram