Tombense turns at the end, makes history and gains unprecedented access Series B

Tombense made history by beating Manaus FC 2-1 and qualifying in an unprecedented way Serie B at the Brazilian Nationals (Photo: Reproduction/DAZN)

Tombense made history this Saturday (30). With a 2-1 victory over Manaus FC, for the fifth round of the Serie C group stage, the team from Minas Gerais won Serie B access to the Brazilian Championship for the first time in its history.

Gavio-Carcar’s victory was a sweaty one and came only at the end of the game, with a comeback. The manauara team came out ahead in the 32nd minute with a goal by Rafhael Lucas, but could not hold the score, taking the tie in the 38th minute. Tombense’s first goal was scored by Capa. After a lot of tension, the Minas Gerais team managed to turn the corner in the second half, with Jean Lucas Figueiredo.

Leader of group B, Tombense has 10 points in five games played, being the first team to gain access in this Series C. The team’s next commitment is next Sunday (7), when they face Ypiranga. The departure takes place at 5 pm, in Almeido.

The rise of Tombense

