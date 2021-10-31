Tonga registers first Covid-19 case and prepares for lockdown

The island of Tonga, in the South Pacific, reported its first case of Covid-19 on Friday (29), spurring thousands of people to get vaccinated amid warnings of a possible national lockdown.

Tonga was one of the few countries that had not reported a single case of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. On Friday, however, the Prime Minister of Tonga, Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa, confirmed the first infection with the disease, detected in a person who traveled from New Zealand.

The infected traveler arrived in Tonga on Wednesday (27) after flying from Christchurch, according to the New Zealand Ministry of Health.

The passenger had completed the vaccination schedule and tested negative in New Zealand, prior to flight departure. The new test, positive, came after he was tested with other travelers staying in a hotel used for isolation and quarantine for newcomers to the country.

Tu’i’onetoa said all airport officials who were in contact with any of the passengers on the flight were quarantined and warned Tongans to prepare for a possible national lockdown after the case, according to the news website Matangi Tonga.

“We should use this time to prepare if more people are confirmed to have the virus,” he said.

After the news of the positive case, thousands of people sought vaccination centers to get the Covid-19 vaccines, reported the Matangi Tonga.

Tonga’s Health Minister, ‘Amelia Tuʻipulotu, said the high demand in recent days will increase the country’s vaccination coverage.

“More people are coming [se vacinar] and now we have first dose coverage of about 86% of the population and second dose coverage of about 62%,” said Tu’ipulotu, according to Matangi Tonga.

Tonga is a Polynesian country among the more than 170 islands in the South Pacific and with about 100,000 inhabitants. The archipelago lies about 800 kilometers east of Fiji and 2,380 kilometers from New Zealand.

While it has not reported Covid-19 cases so far, the island nation declared a state of emergency in March 2020 and closed its borders to foreigners.

Like other island nations in the Pacific, Tonga’s initial action protected it from the Covid-19 outbreaks that could have devastated the country, where 22.1% of the population lives below the poverty line and medical facilities and equipment are limited.

But strict travel arrangements have severely affected the economies of island nations in the Pacific, especially those that depend on tourism.

The Pacific nations of Tuvalu and Naura are among the only countries in the world that have not reported a Covid-19 infection.

Turkmenistan and North Korea have also not officially reported any cases, although experts say those claims are probably not true.

(Translated text; read the original in English)