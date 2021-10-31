Toyota bZ4X 2022 has details revealed and may arrive in Brazil

The Toyota bZ4X had its details revealed by the automaker in Japan. The first mass electric car from the Japanese brand “scheduled to launch in all regions from mid 2022”.

This points to the possibility of the bZ4X coming to the Brazilian market as imported, although Toyota here has not mentioned anything about it. As you know, the Japanese brand seeks to accelerate electrification here.

At 4,690 m long, 1,860 m wide, 1,650 m high and 2,850 m wheelbase, the Toyota bZ4X 2022 weighs 1,920 kg in the FWD version and 2005 kg in the AWD.

It carries 71.4 kWh batteries, which allow a range of 500 km and 460 km, respectively, both in the WTLP cycle.

The interesting thing about the Toyota bZ4X 2022 is that in the FWD version, the power is 203 horsepower (the torque was not informed, but it should be around 30 kgfm), while the AWD has two engines of 108 horsepower, totaling 216 horsepower.

It has a 6.6 kW charger and can be recharged at stations up to 150 kW (30 minutes up to 80%). Toyota reports that the bZ4X goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.4 seconds in FWD and 7.7 seconds in AWD.

With a swivel diameter of 5.7 m, the Toyota bZ4X 2022 will draw attention for its electric steering without mechanical connection. That’s because the brand’s mid-range crossover will have a stick option, which changes steering responsiveness with Lane Tracing Assist.

Committed to reducing CO₂ globally and achieving carbon neutral by 2050, the Toyota bZ4X is the first of a range of 12 electric models that the brand intends to launch in the coming years.

While not a fan of the electric car as a final solution for the automotive market, Toyota knows it needs them to stay at the top of the industry for years to come. Therefore, bZ4X is very important as a mass product.

Unlike the actions of fellow countrymen such as Honda and Mazda, which launched products “for the English to see”, Toyota should not throw money away with the bZ4X. With it, Subaru takes advantage of the momentum of the e-TNGA base to have an equivalent.

According to Toyota, the bZ4X will be a product with a 90% minimum battery capacity warranty after 10 years. If she sticks to what she’s been doing with the Prius for years, since the sedan, then there’s no need to fear buying the used crossover later on.

In the bZ4X, the cabin is protected by thicker glass to reduce external wind noise, as well as heated seats and also warm air for the driver’s feet, for the first time in a Toyota.

In AWD version, it will have X-Mode (made from Subaru’s S-AWD) for electronic distribution of traction between the axles and torque vectorization. The crossover also has a high digital cluster, HUD and multimedia with a huge screen.

It will also have a digital key via smartphone, voice recognition for internal commands and OTA update. The bZ4X will also have the option of a roof with a solar panel with guaranteed energy to run 1,800 km per year.

Thinking about what the Japanese have always faced, Toyota says that this solar function will also provide extra energy in cases of public calamities.

Finally, the brand guarantees the recovery, reassembly and reuse of batteries, as well as a series of systems and reinforcements to protect cells and electronic modules in a high-torsion-resistant monoblock. Now let’s see if it comes…

Toyota bZ4X 2022 – Photo Gallery

https://youtu.be/d9qp2eoOWCk