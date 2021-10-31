tracking prices from now on helps identify real deals; see other tips

THE sexta-feira Negra takes place November 26th. But whoever wants to guarantee good purchases should start preparing now. Common still difficult economic scenario, offers will remain limited this year, according to retail experts. And for the consumer, here are the tips: list wishes, search for products on the internet and use price monitoring tools. EXTRA has some guidelines below. The steps can even help to make an early purchase decision (as will be necessary, as storekeepers’ inventories are low) and not fall into traps.

— The national factories stopped producing last year and did not resume production capacity. There is a lack of packaging, plastic and parts in various segments, such as clothing, sporting goods, furniture. So, now the stocks are not full – explains Ulysses Reis, retail manager at Esags University: – On the other hand, there is a global problem which is the lack of chips in the market, as this industry has been overloaded since the beginning of the pandemic, with the home office phenomenon and the demand for notebooks, mainly. Now, they are lacking in the market, in addition to cell phones, computers, screens and even cars. And the prices of these items are too high.

Also check: Does the debt disappear after 5 years? In case of death, is the family obliged to pay it? Check out myths and truths

expectations

Despite this, expectations for trade are good. On the one hand, unemployment rates and the high cost of living can affect the consumption of families in the campaign; on the other hand, the date must be the period of relief for many Brazilians who repressed purchase desires during the pandemic. Therefore, for experts, consumption should grow compared to last year.

— In 2020, even with the restrictions of the pandemic, Black Friday sales grew 27.7% compared to 2019, especially in online commerce. This year, the majority of the population is vaccinated, we have a lower number of contaminations, ICU beds for Covid-19 are practically empty, restrictions regarding the opening of commerce and hours are practically non-existent, and the population feels more secure in go to the streets. So, both an increase in physical and online commerce is expected, and this could lead to an even greater growth in consumption — says Ana Jordânia Nicolay, economist and professor at the Cândido Mendes University.

Did you see this? The price of a gas canister already reaches 10% of the minimum wage in Rio; consumers and resellers suffer from the cost

Online and offline malls

For Ancar Ivanhoe — the company that controls the Nova América, Botafogo Praia, Nova Iguaçu, Boulevard and Madureira Shopping malls in the city of Rio de Janeiro — the expectation is to reach results close to 2019 on this Black Friday. Establishments will have a weekend of promotions (Friday to Sunday), but beforehand consumers will be prepared by lives on social networks, announcing what they can expect from the event.

The integration between online and in person will also be part of the malls’ strategy of granting discounts.

— Our actions this year will feature two offer models: we will have offers from retailers and discount coupons from the malls of up to 90% for our customers. These special offers will be made available throughout the day on the projects’ apps. With the coupon downloaded, the consumer will have up to one hour to redeem the product with the discount at the indicated physical store — says Caroline Pereira, communication manager at Ancar Ivanhoe: — We are using all the knowledge acquired throughout 2020 to offer a journey of purchase even more integrated between online and offline. In this way, in addition to avoiding crowding, our customers can keep track of discounts on products that interest them most through cell phones.

See too: Auxílio Brasil will benefit from R$90 for children up to 36 months old and bonus for sports and school performance

Clothing stands out in action

Clothing is a sector that stands out Photo: Fábio Rossi / Agência O Globo

Last year, a survey by Big Data Corp showed that the average discount on Black Friday was 51.36%. For this year, according to professor Ana Jordânia Nicolay, the rebates may be higher, especially in personal items, clothing, electronics and household appliances.

Therefore, the trade will please. For specialists, Brazilians should take advantage of the moment to put in the cart what they left out last year. In addition, of course, to electronic products (such as computers, cell phones, electronic games), which are already the darlings of the traditional campaign.

See too: Social energy tariff lowers the electricity bill by up to 65%. Check if you are entitled and how to register

— With the advance of vaccination and the resumption of people’s circulation, there is an expectation of growth in the demand for clothes, shoes, transport, leisure and tourism. Bars and restaurants must have high billing. And delivery services, in general, should remain on the rise due to the change in consumption habits with the pandemic – adds Ana Beatriz Moraes, economist and professor at Ibmec RJ.

A survey carried out by Conversion and which consulted 400 Brazilians connected to the internet showed that, in 2020, 76.50% of Brazilians made purchases on the date, while for 2021, this number is expected to rise to 87.75%.

Many of these Brazilians should take advantage of the date to anticipate Christmas shopping, says Ulysses Reis:

— Since 2017, it has become an option for consumers to anticipate Christmas shopping for Black Friday, in order to save. Most people buy three gifts for the end of the year, and you should anticipate at least one in this campaign.

See more: With gasoline and ethanol soaring, CNG remains competitive; see if the conversion is worth makingInflation, unemployment and economic crisis

What to do before the event

Evaluate

Assess beforehand how much money you have in reserve for this event or how much you can commit to your future income, buying on credit.

Search

Research brands and reputations for wish items. Refer to best-in-class product lists and read about the pros and cons.

organize

With the desired products listed. A good tip is also to save links and their names in the technical sheet, in one place, to speed up consultation on Black Friday.

follow

Look for great stores on social networks (and beware, the official pages usually have a verified seal) to receive first-hand promotions. In addition, you create a first block against fake profiles created to deceive victims during the campaign.

Analysis

Through the profiles on social networks, also seek to understand what the brands’ strategies will be: whether promotions will be made throughout the month, at dawn, only in the app or on the website, among other options.

Register

These sites can be good allies to get even more discounts. And by subscribing to them, you can receive hot deal notices to take advantage of.

Take cover

Download an antivirus module with protection against fake websites and keep it updated in time for Black Friday.

Discover websites to monitor prices

Many online price comparisons have up to six months of product histories, which will allow you to spot fraud and real promotions. In addition, they offer an alert service, in which the consumer can ask to be notified when a price is reached in e-commerce. This way, you won’t miss out on promotions that take place throughout the month.

bondfaro

https://www.bondfaro.com.br/

Buscapé

https://www.buscape.com.br/

zoom

https://www.zoom.com.br

I already quoted

https://www.jacotei.com.br