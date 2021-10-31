Truck Driver Strike: Court prohibits highway blockade in at least five states

Government managed decisions that hinder the stoppage on roads in Santa Catarina, Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul, Goiás and São Paulo

CHICO FERREIRA/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT Truck drivers plan strike for this Monday



The federal government has obtained injunctions that prohibit blocking of federal highways which were planned by the truck drivers’ strike, scheduled for Monday, the 1st. Decisions affect roads from Santa Catarina, Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul and Goiás, and were taken based on requests made by Attorney General of the Union (AGU). In addition, the government celebrates the decision that prevents barricades on the roads that connect to the Port of Santos, in São Paulo. A similar determination was made by the Court of Justice of São Paulo (TJ-SP), but at the request of the concessionaire CCR Nova Dutra. The blocking and parking on the side of the Presidente Dutra highway was prohibited. In response to a request from Autopista Planalto Sul, the Court also vetoed the blocking of sections of the BR-116, which connects Paraná and Santa Catarina.

The decisions obtained provide for fines for those who do not comply with them. In Paraná, a fee of R$ 100 million was determined for the entity that obstructs the passage of highways in Curitiba and 28 municipalities, in addition to a fine of R$ 2 thousand per person/hour in the demonstration. At Dutra, a fine of R$300,000 per day for non-compliance was determined. In Rio Grande do Sul, the fine is R$10 thousand per participant and R$100 thousand per entity, if the roads are blocked. Finally, in Santa Catarina, a sanction was determined in the amount of R$5,000 per person and R$100,000 per entity that supports or blocks the highways. The use of police force in the States was authorized by the courts. Truckers protest against rising fuel prices

*With information from Estadão Content