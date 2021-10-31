Truck Driver Strike: Recall Other Outages

Dissatisfied with the increases in fuel, the truck drivers scheduled a nationwide strike for Monday (1), while awaiting a government proposal to avoid it. The category has made a series of demonstrations and threats to strike, including this year. Remember those moments below.

Earlier this year, in February, truck drivers paralyzed some highways across Brazil. In São Paulo, they blocked two lanes of the Castello Branco Highway, near Barueri (SP), and protested against the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), the rise in fuel prices and the Petrobras policy, based on parity with international prices.

In the early morning hours of Sept. 8, truck drivers supporting President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) blocked federal highways in at least 15 states. The demonstration started at dawn and by mid-afternoon there were no more roadblocks.

On October 22, there was a stoppage of fuel and oil product transporters in Minas Gerais. Truck drivers protested against high fuel costs and ICMS in Minas Gerais, but did not close highways. There was a lack of fuel at some stations in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte.

1979 strike

In August 1979, trucks were parked on the Fernão Dias highway, near Belo Horizonte (MG) after the then minister César Cals, of Mines and Energy, announced that fuel would increase.

The strikers exposed their claims: 100% increase in freight, offsetting the 50% increase in diesel oil prices, and the decrease in commissions charged by transport companies.

However, drivers from Minas accepted the proposal to increase the value of freight by 21%.

Also in August, truck drivers from São Paulo halted practically all the distribution of gasoline and diesel in Greater São Paulo. They received the same proposal from the miners, which was rejected.

The end of the strike took place after the Paulistas accepted a 32% increase in freight and asked for an increase of 16.91% until the following month.

As a result, after 72 hours of strike, 48 million liters of oil products were not transported to the interior of São Paulo and Minas. Cities ran out of gas for two days.

1999 strike

In this strike, which began on August 4, 1999, truck drivers stopped their activities for four days, asking for a reduction in toll rates, tax exemptions and regulation of retirement.

The cause was the readjustment of fuels (7.5% in diesel and 9% in gasoline and cooking gas). The strike ended after an agreement between the leader of the Movimento União Brasil Caminhoneiro (MUBC), Nélio Botelho, and then-president Fernando Henrique Cardoso.

The category was met: the price of diesel, which rose 37% that year, and toll rates were momentarily frozen.

The damages were: shutdown of factories of Volskwagen, Fiat and Mercedes. The food industry was also affected, ten Sadia production units were interrupted due to a lack of inputs.

In December of that year, there was an unsuccessful strike attempt. Scheduled to start on the 12th, in the state of São Paulo, the stoppage had no support from the drivers. The demonstration had been announced by Botelho, who claimed that there had been a “failure of communication” among the truck drivers.

2012 strike

The main factor causing the stoppage on July 25, 2012 was the terms of federal law 12,619, which would go into effect that week.

The truck drivers did not agree with the obligation to have an interval of 11 hours between each trip. According to Nélio Botelho, president of MUBC, the driving time law could not be complied with because of the lack of structure on the roads.

After five days of demonstrations, the strikers closed one of the main roads in the country, the via Dutra, which links Rio de Janeiro to São Paulo. Traffic jams reached 35 kilometers.

In Rio Grande do Sul, the Rio Grande do Sul Dairy and Dairy Association (AGL) estimated that producers lost R$5.6 million due to the lack of milk flow that week. In Espírito Santo, the strike even affected the supply of markets, making products more expensive.

After seven days, the strike was suspended with the beginning of negotiations between the federal government, the Public Ministry of Labor and truck drivers.

2018 strike

The 2018 demonstration, considered the largest in the history of the category, began on May 21 and lasted 10 days. The strike was due to the increase in diesel oil.

The rise in fuel was associated with the rise of the dollar and oil on the international market.

The strike reached 24 states. The strike continued even with the announcement of a 10% reduction in the price of diesel at refineries for 15 days and the freezing of prices during this period.

The impact of the stoppage resulted in production interruptions in factories, lack of fuel and soaring prices at gas stations, cancellation of classes and empty shelves in supermarkets.

To stop the strike, the government promised to meet demands such as: zeroing Cide on diesel and reducing the price of fuel at refineries by 10% for 30 days. But, as the PIS-Cofins exemption on diesel was not included, the demonstration continued.

Then-President Michel Temer called in the military to unblock the roads. It was the first time that a GLO (Law and Order Guarantee) operation would have national coverage and not just specific states and municipalities.

In the last days of stoppage, the Armed Forces and the Federal Highway Police dissolved the last concentration points of truck drivers on the roads.

This time, the loss accounted for by 13 segments of the economy reached R$ 50 billion. Factories were stopped, exports were suspended and sales were postponed.

The fuel distribution sector failed to sell around R$ 11 billion. The beef cattle production chain lost approximately R$ 10 billion.

Poultry and swine producers indicated a loss of R$ 3 billion, including the death of 70 million birds and 20 million swine, mostly due to lack of feed.