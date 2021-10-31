Truck drivers’ representatives criticize the idea of ​​privatizing Petrobras – 10/29/2021

The idea of ​​an eventual privatization of Petrobras, considered by President Jair Bolsonaro to control the rise in fuel prices, was harshly criticized by representatives of the autonomous truckers who announced a strike for November 1st. “This would be a crime not only against truck drivers, but also against the Brazilian people,” Carlos Alberto Litti Dahmer, president of the National Confederation of Transport and Logistics Workers (CNTTL) told the column.

It was precisely with the intention of lowering the price of diesel, the main demand of truck drivers, that Bolsonaro commented on privatizing the company.

“What the president wants is to wash his hands,” says Litti. “If he can’t intervene now, in the event that Petrobras passes into the hands of businessmen, then he won’t be able to do anything at all.”

For Wallace Landim, Chorão, president of the Brazilian Association of Motor Vehicle Drivers (Abrava), Bolsonaro cites privatization as an opportunity to remove the government from the center of criticism.

“It is once again a transfer of responsibility, he wants to blame someone else”, believes Chorão.

The president of the National Council for Road Cargo Transport (CNTRC), Plinio Dias, says he is “100%” against the privatization of Petrobras.

“If that happened, of course it wouldn’t lower the price of fuel, whoever buys it will want to make a profit,” says Plinio. “If Bolsonaro doesn’t run Petrobras, let him give up the job.”