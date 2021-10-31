Truck drivers strike: government obtains injunction against strikes in three states – Economy

São Paulo – The federal government managed at least partially court injunctions prohibiting any blockade of the strike by truck drivers, scheduled for Monday, on the federal highways of Santa Catarina, from parts of Paraná and the federal roads that connect the Alberto Pasqualini refinery, in Canoas, in the Rio Grande do Sul. The orders were placed by Attorney General of the Union (AGU).

O Court of Justice of São Paulo also granted an injunction, requested by the CCR Nova Dutra, prohibiting parking on the side of the Presidente Dutra highway and blocking it by category. THE Federal Court of Paraná prohibited, in another decision, the blocking of sections of the highway BR-116 of Paraná and Santa Catarina under the responsibility of the concessionaire Autopista Planalto Sul, author of the request.

The injunctions requested by the AGU have as defendants the entities of truck drivers that organize the strike: National Council for Road Cargo Transport (CNTRC), Brazilian Association of Motor Vehicle Drivers (Abrava) and National Confederation of Transport and Logistics Workers (CNTTL). The judicial requests from the highway concessionaires only mention “uncertain and unknown persons”.

In Paraná, the substitute federal judge on duty Ricardo Cimonetti by Lorenzi Cancelier, at the request of the Unity, determined a fine of BRL 100 million to the entity that obstructs or hinders passage on federal highways in Curitiba and 28 other municipalities. The magistrate also determined a fine of BRL 2,000 per person in the demonstration per hour and authorized the police forces to use “necessary, proportionate and sufficient” measures to safeguard the order and to request personal data, such as CPF, RG, age, profession and residence, of the participants.

On the Dutra highway, the judge Flávia Martins de Carvalho prohibited the parking of vehicles intended for demonstrations by truck drivers or other protests organized by union centrals, class bodies or social movements, along the entire length of the stretch under concession of the CCR, from São Paulo to Rio de Janeiro, under a fine of BRL 300 thousand per day of non-compliance. The magistrate also determined the minimum distance of 500 meters for participants in the demonstration at the toll plazas and that the Federal Highway Police command be officiated to assist in complying with the measures.

In Rio Grande do Sul, the federal judge Ricardo Humberto Silva Borne determined the “immediate eviction of federal highways or other assets of the Union” that interconnect the Alberto Pasqualini refinery. The magistrate established a fine of R$10 thousand per person who participates in the demonstration and R$100 thousand per entity in case the roads are blocked. Federal judge Ivori Luis da Silva Scheffer determined a fine of BRL 5,000 per person and BRL 100,000 per entity that organizes or supports a demonstration that blocks the traffic of vehicles and people on federal highways in Santa Catarina, in addition to authorizing the clearing roads “with the use of police force within legal limits.”

The injunction obtained by South Plateau Highway, concessionaire of the sections of the BR-116 in Paraná and Santa Catarina, it determines that any protester who intends to interdict highways must be identified and summoned to abstain, under penalty of a daily fine of BRL 10 thousand. the federal judge Vera Lucia Feil Ponciano also determined the sending of official letters to the Federal Police, Federal Highway Police and Military Police to comply with the measures.

The injunctions add to others already won by the federal government in Goiás and in the Port of Santos. In Pernambuco, the federal judge Allan Endry Veras da Silva denied requests for an injunction by the AGU to determine fines and authorize the collection of personal data from protesters in the state.

Shutdown is maintained, says entity

The president of the National Council for Road Cargo Transport (CNTRC), Plínio Dias, told the Estadão/Broadcast not knowing the injunctions obtained by the government against possible interdictions and occupation of highways during the strike of truck drivers scheduled for this Monday, 1st. According to Dias, the movement is maintained.

“On the first day we are on the track and we have to be heard by the government to resolve our situation,” he said. The CNTRC is one of the organizations that organize the movement, together with the Brazilian Association of Motor Vehicle Drivers (Abrava) and the National Confederation of Transport and Logistics Workers (CNTTL).