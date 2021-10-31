‘Twindemic’ potential for flu cases and Covid spikes put health professionals on alert – Region





With more than 93% of the population in Rio Grande do Sul vaccinated with at least one dose of immunizing agent against the coronavirus, the state government and city halls have expanded the range of flexibility in the sanitary protocols for preventing Covid-19 provided for in their decrees. Specialists consulted by the Grupo Sinos report assess the current moment of the pandemic and make projections for the coming months, taking into account the arrival of summer and increased circulation of people in shared environments.

Professor of Public Health at the Federal University of Health Sciences of Porto Alegre (Ufcspa) and family and community doctor at Grupo Hospitalar Conceição, epidemiologist Airton Stein opines that there are conditions to have greater flexibility in relation to circulation restrictions due to vaccination coverage, as in Rio Grande do Sul, but he considers that all care is still too little.









After summer 2020 and 2021, cases exploded in March of this year

“There is still a need to use the mask, especially indoors and also in the circulation of environments where there is agglomeration. The use of a mask even in outdoor environments is still part of the orientation”, he defends. He adds that the epidemiological surveillance services in each municipality need to assess the Covid-19 epidemic curve and be alert to identify any outbreaks in order to take action.

Stein warns that even with vaccination coverage exceeding half of the Brazilian population and just over 77% of the state’s adult population, summer remains a concern. “This summer we will have an increase in leisure activities and with a greater flow of people in tourist places, such as the beach, and as the transmission of Covid-19 still occurs, every care will be necessary to avoid the transmission of positive cases to a large number of contacts, especially among those who are not vaccinated.”

In the evaluation of the epidemiologist, for the pandemic to be resolved, between 80 and 85% of the population needs to be fully vaccinated. He notes that in the northern hemisphere there is great concern about winter, when flu cases and Covid-19 spikes could coexist, which they are calling “twindemic” there.

winter 2022

Stein explains that as a result of the measures to contain the pandemic, there was a considerable decrease in cases of flu, caused by the Influenza virus. “Last year’s flu season was virtually non-existent, but now doctors are gearing up for a potential “twindemic” flu and Covid spikes. These are the two concomitant respiratory infections in a given population,” he explains.

According to the doctor, the population is expected to have less natural immunity against the flu, because few people were infected in 2020. “In the next winter in Rio Grande do Sul it is essential that the population is vaccinated against influenza and also maintains the habit of using a mask to avoid Covid-19 and also the flu.”

Adherence to the vaccine will be a determining factor

For the virologist and professor at Feevale, Fernando Spilki, with the advance of immunization, it is unlikely that there will be a significant increase in the number of cases in proportions similar to what occurred during the holidays and at the end of last year. He emphasizes, however, that the population’s adherence to the vaccine will be a determining factor to ensure control of the virus.

Spilki recalls that the circulation of people during the summer of 2020 was an enhancer of coronavirus transmission. He adds that the maintenance of sanitary protocols, such as the use of a protective mask, alcohol gel and avoiding unnecessary agglomerations are also decisive factors for the safety of the population.

Like Marcelo Bitelo, the professor at Feevale also believes that it is too early to address the end of the use of protective masks. “The ideal is that we wait until a time when the occurrence of cases effectively becomes more sporadic and the vaccine can be applied in more age groups”, he emphasizes.

Should the use of masks continue?

The infectious disease physician and professor of the Medicine course at Unisinos, Marcelo Bitelo estimates that new flexibility is on the way in the coming months, but he is betting on the continued use of protective masks. “The use of masks, social distancing and the habit of hand washing also contributed to the moment of the epidemic we are experiencing. I believe that masks will still be mandatory for going to closed environments where it is not possible to respect distance measures, for example, public transport, concert halls and places where the risk of contagion is greater, for example hospitals and emergency services”, he points out.

Prevent not to fall back

Despite advances in vaccination, Marcelo Bitelo does not rule out the possibility of the emergence of new variants of the coronavirus. “We will always have the risk of having a new wave of cases. We have more recent examples, with the introduction of the Delta variant, which has caused a new wave of cases in the UK and Israel, but fortunately, due to vaccination, there hasn’t been the same impact on the number of deaths.”

Fernando Spilki also takes up the European example to illustrate the importance of maintaining preventive care. “So that we don’t go through something similar to what happens today in the United Kingdom, for example. A major challenge would be the understanding that some retreat in flexibilization would be necessary. That is why it is so important to maintain some care that we already have in our routine and vaccination. We are already very close to the finish line in this race, we can’t take everything to lose now at the end,” he reiterates.





