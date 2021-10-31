Ubisoft enters the world of blockchain games

Ubisoft, one of the biggest game publishers in the world, is ready to enter the blockchain gaming world for good.

Last week Ubisoft and other companies made an investment equivalent to R$365 million in a company focused on creating blockchain games. The company is a producer of famous games like Far Cry, Assassin’s Creed, among others.

The evolution in the gaming industry presents yet another strong use case of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, allowing users to have greater overall economic participation, changing the way they interact with games these days.

The discovery of this world by new users is undoubtedly a way for people to have more knowledge about economics, as well as making them one step closer to Bitcoin.

Giant industry, even bigger innovation

Today the video game industry is responsible for more income than the music and film sectors combined. In addition to its growth, it is also worth noting the innovation that the sector has been witnessing.

The phenomenon of Axie Infinity (AXS), now the 23rd largest currency by market value, has opened the door to a multitude of projects that aim to improve the players’ experience by allowing them to earn money playing.

These games called Play to Earn, or play to win in literal translation, they are an evolution of the industry that was already betting on “Free to Play” games (play for free). In other words, letting users experience free experiences is no longer enough, it is now necessary to allow them to win a piece of the pie while companies earn from trading fees and others.

The investment by Ubisoft, one of the biggest companies in the gaming sector, in Animoca Brands is without a doubt a statement that these leading companies are reinventing themselves in order not to be left behind. Mainly benefiting players who will have both games and better opportunities to win money.

It is also worth noting the collection of other blockchain game companies. Especially Sky Mavis, creator of Axie Infinity which alone raised more than 850 million reais and Sorare, focused on fantasy-style sports games, which raised R$3.8 billion.

split sector

It is worth remembering that not all companies are embracing this cause. two weeks ago the livecoins reported that Steam banned cryptocurrency games and NFTs from its platform, a company that for some years accepted bitcoin as a form of payment for games.

His stance was quickly countered by one of its biggest competitors, Epic Games, which showed support for these banned games from Steam, taking advantage of the opportunity to attract more users.

Furthermore, after the company behind Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp changed its name to Meta, and announced that its focus is on the metaverse, the entire NFT gaming industry woke up with earnings this Friday, as shown by CoinGecko.

The scope of cryptocurrencies is going far beyond the traditional financial sector such as banks. Your entry into the world of arts and games through NFTs could represent a big change in the way we interact with the world.

Finally, this adoption by users and businesses seems to be a path to a destination created 12 years ago, Bitcoin.