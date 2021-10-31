UFC 267: Amanda Ribas defeats Virna Jandiroba, and Elizeu Capoeira massacrs French | combat

The Brazilian duel that closed the preliminary card of UFC 267, this Saturday, at Ilha da Luta, in Abu Dhabi (USA), ended better for Amanda Ribas. The girl from Minas suffered in the first round with the jiu-jitsu of Virna Jandiroba, but recovered well in the following rounds, imposed her striking and won by unanimous decision (triple 29-28).

1 of 4 Amanda Ribas beat Virna Jandiroba via unanimous decision (triple 29-28) — Photo: Getty Images Amanda Ribas defeated Virna Jandiroba via unanimous decision (triple 29-28) — Photo: Getty Images

Virna didn’t take long to get to the ground and attacked the opponent’s legs in the first seconds, but Ribas defended the takedown well. Amanda even tried to use judo to go to the ground, but it was Carcará who managed to take him down with about 3m30s to the end of the round. On top, she neutralized her rival and, in the final seconds, when the referee ordered them to stand, Jandiroba also hit a right that threw Ribas off balance.

In the second round, Amanda managed to let go of her standing game and started to connect more punches. She kept the fight in the standup for five minutes and showed more speed and technique than her compatriot. In the last round, Ribas kept defending Virna’s takedown attempts well, kept the intense pace on his feet and shook his rival when he landed a kick to the head.

Capoeira punishes rival and wins on points after bad refereeing

Elizeu Capoeira rediscovered the path to victory and was not only knocked out by the weak performance of central referee Vyacheslav Kiselev. With an overwhelming performance in the second round, the Brazilian imposed harsh punishment on Benoit Saint-Denis, who showed a resistant jaw, did not fall, but already appeared to be knocked out standing up, changing his legs while walking in the octagon. The referee let the match run and, in the third round, took a point from the CM System athlete for hitting an illegal blow. Even so, Elizeu came out with the unanimous decision victory (triple 29-26)

2 of 4 Elizeu Capoeira defeats Benoit Saint-Denis via unanimous decision (triple 29-26) — Photo: Getty Images Elizeu Capoeira defeated Benoit Saint-Denis via unanimous decision (triple 29-26) — Photo: Getty Images

Capoeira now has 23 wins and seven losses in his career and has bounced back from the setback he suffered in his last engagement, against Muslim Salikhov. Saint-Denis, in turn, lost his unbeaten record in the cartel after beating his first eight opponents in MMA.

Carcacinha loses on points to Russian

Ricardo Carcacinha had a balanced confrontation with Zubaira Tukhugov, but lost by unanimous decision (triple 29-28), in the penultimate fight of the preliminary card. The Brazilian had a good time in the first round when he connected a nice rotating elbow, but was overcome by the Russian’s striking, which was better for most of the fight.

3 of 4 Zubaira Tukhugov defeated Ricardo Carcacinha via unanimous decision (triple 29-28) — Photo: Getty Images Zubaira Tukhugov defeated Ricardo Carcacinha by unanimous decision (triple 29-28) — Photo: Getty Images

It was the fourth loss in Carcacinha’s career, who beat 15 opponents. Tukhugov now has a record of 20 wins, five setbacks and one draw.

Puro Osso debuts with UFC loss

At the opening of the event, Allan Puro Osso made his debut on Ultimate, but despite having a good performance and showing an aggressive ground game from below, the Chute Boxe/Diego Lima athlete was defeated by split decision (28-29, 29- 28 and 29-28) by Tagir Ulanbekov. The Russian showed a good takedown game, effectively putting the Brazilian down throughout the fight and holding his rival on top for most of the match.

4 of 4 Tagir Ulanbekov beat Allan Puro Osso via split decision (28-29, 29-28 and 29-28) — Photo: Getty Images Tagir Ulanbekov defeated Allan Puro Osso via split decision (28-29, 29-28 and 29-28) — Photo: Getty Images

With a record of 13 wins and one loss, Ulanbekov won the fifth in a row, being the second in the UFC. Puro Osso has 18 wins and eight setbacks in his career as a result of this fight.

UFC 267

October 30, 2021, at Ilha da Luta (Abu Dhabi)

MAIN CARD:

Light heavyweight: Jan Blachowicz vs Glover Teixeira

Roosterweight: Petr Yan x Cory Sandhagen

Lightweight: Islam Makhachev vs. Dan Hooker

Heavyweight: Alexander Volkov vs. Marcin Tybura

Welterweight: Li Jingliang vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Magomed Ankalaev defeated Volkan Oezdemir by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 and 29-28)

PRELIMINARY CARD:

Amanda Ribas beat Virna Jandiroba by unanimous decision (triple 29-28)

Zubaira Tukhugov defeated Ricardo Carcacinha by unanimous decision (triple 29-28)

Albert Duraev defeated Roman Kopylov by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-27 and 29-27)

Elizeu Capoeira defeated Benoit Saint-Denis via unanimous decision (triple 29-26)

Michal Oleksiejczuk beat Shamil Gamzatov by TKO at 3m31s of R1

Lerone Murphy beat Makwan Amirkhani by knockout at 14s of R2

Andre Petroski beat Hu Yaozong via submission at 4m46s of R3

Tagir Ulanbekov defeated Allan Puro Osso via split decision (28-29, 29-28 and 29-28)