UFC 267: Glover Texeira is light heavyweight champion; see videos and other results – Play

O brazilian Glover Teixeira won the light heavyweight belt at UFC 267, by beating, on Saturday night (30), then-champion Jan Blachowicz, with a rear naked choke during the second round. The fight took place at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island/Yas West, in the UAE. It was Glover’s sixth straight win and will now defend the division title.

The fight started out very balanced, but soon Glover managed to send the polish fighter to the ground and he worked very well from above, applying some blows to open his opponent’s guard. Then he opted to force Blachowicz’s cervical spine.

At the second round, the Brazilian had more difficulty to take down the Polish, who was already more attentive to the attempts. In the standup, he took a left cross, got dizzy and Glover shortened. Afterwards, he got another takedown and soon went on Jan’s back, until he finished the fight with a perfect rear naked choke.

Brazilians

The first Brazilian to climb the octagon was Allan “Pure Bone” Birth who faced Tagir Ulanbekov, but lost, by split decision of the referees. UFC debutant, Puro Osso will have new opportunities to show his game.

Then great fight and victory of Eliseu Capoeira on Saint Denis, by decision of the judges. The result, however, generated controversy, as the fight should have been stopped sooner, during a very tough streak by the Brazilian. Criticized on social media, Octagon referee Vyacheslav Kiselev was excluded from UFC 267.

the Brazilian Ricardo Ramos failed to beat Zubaira Tukhugov and added another setback to his career by unanimous decision of the referees. Now, Ramos will need to fit a winning streak to establish himself in the organization.

Closing the preliminary card, Amanda Ribas and Virna Jandirobthey had a great fight, with Ribas winning by unanimous decision. Virna even started better, but suffered some really tough blows and will need to start paddling again in the UFC. Ribas, on the other hand, is recovering from the last loss to Marina Rodriguez and grows in the category.

Results

UFC 267: Blachowicz vs Glover

Main card (3:00 pm, Brasília)

Light heavyweight belt: Glover Teixeira beats Jan Blachowicz via submission to become UFC light heavyweight champion (naked choke)

Interim bantamweight belt: Petr Yan defeats Cory Sandhangen via unanimous decision to win the interim bantamweight belt

Lightweight: Islam Makhachev beats Dan Hooker by submission (kimura)

Heavyweight: Alexandre Volkov defeats Marcin Tybura on a unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Welterweight: Khamzat Chimaev beats Li Jingliang via submission (naked choke)

Light heavyweight: Magomed Ankalaev defeats Volkan Oezdemir via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Preliminary card (11:30 am, Brasília)

Strawweight: Amanda Ribas defeats Virna Jandiroba by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Featherweight: Zubaira Tukhugov defeats Ricardo Ramos by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Middleweight: Albert Duraev beats Roman Kopylov by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-27, 29-27)

Welterweight: Elizeu Capoeira beats Benoit Saint Denis by unanimous decision (29-26, 29-26, 29-26)

Light heavyweight: Michal Oleksiejczuk beats Shamil Gamzatov by KO (left hook)

Featherweight: Lerone Murphy defeats Makwan Amirkhani by knockout (flying knee)

Middleweight: Andre Petroski beats Yaozong Hu by submission (choke)

Flyweight: Tagir Ulanbekov defeats Allan Puro Osso in split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)