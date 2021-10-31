UFC 267: Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira LIVE RESULTS

The Ultimate crosses the world and lands in Abh Dhabi for an event that promises a lot of emotions for the Brazilian public. O UFC 267 brings 14 duels in the fight program, six athletes from the country in action, including one of them in the most anticipated fight. In the main attraction, the miner Glover Teixeira defy the polish Jan Blanchowicz, for the UFC light heavyweight belt.

In addition to Glover, Brazil will have five more representatives in the UFC 267: On the preliminary card, Amanda Ribas and Virna Jandiroba make the duel 100% tupiniquim; Ricardo Carcacinha face Zubaira Tukhugov; Eliseu Capoeira will have ahead Benoit Saint Denis, While Allan Pure Bone measures forces against Tagir Ulanbekov in the first fight of the show.

UFC 267 RESULTS

Date: October 30, 2021

Schedule: From 11:30 am (Brasilia time)

Local: Etihad Arena , Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Local: Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Broadcast: Combate Channel

MAIN CARD (3:00 pm, Brasília time)

Light heavyweight: Glover Teixeira defeated Jan Blanchowicz by submission (naked-coat) at 3m02s of R2

Rooster weight: Petr Yan defeated Cory Sandhagen in the unanimous decision of the judges (49-46, 49-46, 49-46)

Lightweight: Islam Makhachev defeated Dan Hooker by submission (kimura) at 2:25 minutes of R1

Heavyweight: Alexandre Volkov defeated Marcin Tybura in the unanimous decision of the judges (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Welterweight: Khamzat Chimaev defeated Jingliang Li by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3m16s of R1

Light heavyweight: Magomed Ankalaev defeated Volkan Oezdemir in the unanimous decision of the judges (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

PRELIMINARY CARD (11:30 am, Brasília time)

Straw weight: Amanda Ribas defeated Virna Jandiroba in the unanimous decision of the judges (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Feather weight: Zubaira Tukhugov defeated Ricardo Carcacinha in the unanimous decision of the judges (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Average weight: Albert Duraev defeated Roman Kopylov in the unanimous decision of the judges (30-27, 29-27, 29-27)

Welterweight: Eliseu Capoeira defeated Benoit Saint-Denis on the unanimous decision of the judges (29-26, 29-26, 29-26)

Light heavyweight: Michal Olekzsiejczuk defeated Shamil Gamzatov by technical knockout (punches) at 3m31s of R1

Feather weight: Lerone Murphy defeated Makwan Amirkhani by knockout (flying knee) at 0m14s of R2

Average weight: Andrew Petroski defeated Yaozong Hu by submission (choke) at 4m46s of R3

Flyweight: Tagir Ulanbekov defeated Allan Pure Bone in the split decision of the judges (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)