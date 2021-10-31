UFC 267: Petr Yan beats Cory Sandhagen in busy fight to take interim title | combat

The main co-event of UFC 267 was a martial arts class. The fight for the interim bantamweight belt (under 61kg) was played almost all the time in stand-up and ended with a unanimous decision victory by Petr Yan over Cory Sandhagen (triple 49-46) and renewed his credential to dispute the linear title, which belongs to Aljamain Sterling.

1 of 3 Petr Yan defeated Cory Sandhagen via unanimous decision (triple 49-46) — Photo: Getty Images Petr Yan defeated Cory Sandhagen via unanimous decision (triple 49-46) — Photo: Getty Images

The fight started balanced in the standup, but the volume of blows from Sandhagen was bigger. The American still tried for a takedown in the middle of the round, but Yan rejected the attack and the confrontation went back and forth. The panorama changed little on the way back to the second round. The two alternated good times. When the Russian shortened, he threw dangerous blows, but Sandhagen used his span well to touch his opponent.

Sandhagen entered the third round with incessant movement to control the distance, but, as time went by, Yan began to shorten more and look for frank exchanges with the American. In one of them, a Russian left-hander took his rival to the ground. Cory survived the blitz, got back on his feet and held out until the end of the assault.

After knocking down the third round, Yan more dominated the center of the octagon and moved farther forward in the fourth round. Owner of refined boxing, he frequently touched the American’s face, who could no longer place the volume of blows from the beginning of the fight. In the final five minutes, the Russian was superior to Sandhagen, who impressed by his good movement, but sinned by attacking little.

Makhachev submits Hooker in first round

Known for being the possible successor of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, who is the former lightweight champion’s training partner, gave Dan Hooker no chance. The Russian lightweight (under 70kg) got a takedown early on, dominated the New Zealander on the ground and finished with a kimura at 3m25s of the first round.

2 of 3 Islam Makhachev beat Dan Hooker via submission at 3:25 min of R1 — Photo: Getty Images Islam Makhachev beat Dan Hooker via submission at 3:25 min of R1 — Photo: Getty Images

Makhachev raised his record to 21 wins and one loss. It comes from nine consecutive positive results. Hooker has lost the third of the last four fights and has 21 wins and 11 setbacks in his career.

Chimaev returns with another hustle

After more than a year without a fight, Khamzat Chimaev has proved that the expectations surrounding him are fair. Against the number 11 welterweight (under 77kg), Li Jingliang, he once again took his opponent to nothing and won via submission with a rear naked choke at 3m16s of the first round. Now there are 10 wins in 10 fights in his career, four of them in the UFC.

3 of 3 Khamzat Chimaev beat Li Jingliang via submission at 3:16 min of R1 — Photo: Getty Images Khamzat Chimaev beat Li Jingliang via submission at 3’16s of R1 — Photo: Getty Images

Chimaev wasted no time in putting Jingliang down. He took the Chinese out of the air and, before taking it down, he even spoke to Dana White, who was in the front row. On the ground, he worked his ground and pound well before going to his back and putting in the rear naked choke that “erased” his rival.