UFC 267 videos: Glover wins belt, Petr Yan takes title, Capoeira punishes French | combat

At 42 years old, Glover Teixeira showed that age is just a detail for those who dream of being on top of the world in Ultimate and train with this goal. The Minas Gerais native – who disputed the light heavyweight title for the second time in his career, seven years after his first opportunity -, submitted Jan Blachowicz in the second round and took home the category belt.
Best Moments of UFC 267
New interim bantamweight champion Petr Yan took the title by beating Cory Sandhagen on a unanimous judges decision. The Russian provided a high-level confrontation and got the better of it.
On the main card, Khamzat Chimaev once again ran over an opponent. This time, the victim was Li Jingliang, submitted at 3m16s of the first round without any danger to the Russian.
Appointed as successor to Khabib Nurmagomedov – who retired undefeated from MMA -, Islam Makhachev defeated Dan Hooker by submission with 3m25s of combat and asked for a chance to dispute the lightweight title.
In the preliminaries, Elizeu Capoeira had a bloody fight with Benoit Saint-Denis, whom he punished intensely in the standup. The referee, even for not having interrupted the duel, won on points by Paraná, was removed from the rest of the card.
