Um Lugar ao Sol: Mariana Lima and Marco Ricca provide details of a controversial couple

a place in the sun premiere on the next 8th promising controversy! Skillful, the author Licia Manzo developed a couple of those that cause immediate sympathy in the public. But, between the lines, Ilana and Breno are heading for friction and misunderstandings that will make both of them open their eyes to other possibilities. Mariana Lima and Marco Ricca they advanced the debates around the characters in a press conference held yesterday (29).

“Ilana put all her horny, her libido, into work. But then the biological clock ticks. And the social clock, because there is also this pressure on women, when they get pregnant, when time passes”, Mariana revealed. “Here comes the process of thawing the egg, taking hormones and the consequences of pregnancy in this marriage”, completed.

Breno, a photographer frustrated with the direction his career has taken, is the sensitive figure in the relationship. “We are formed in a society so sexist that even dramaturgy almost always offers strong male figures […] It’s an opportunity, Licia told me that, to have this more vulnerable man”, confided Marco.

The author added: “He is true, as men and women are. I don’t think machismo show of strength. For me, Túlio is weaker than him”. Túlio, played by Daniel Dantas, is, in the interpreter’s definition, “a psychopath”. He manipulates people and situations for his own benefit, which, at first glance, indicates strength.

Ilana’s pregnancy, so charged by Breno, affects the marriage. He, who since his youth had his wife as his mainstay, including financially, begins to envision other relationships. The same with her. Although “convinced heterosexual”, in the definition of the actress, Ilana ends up involved with the doctor Gabriela (Natália Lage).

“She never imagined herself with another woman, never glimpsed this opportunity in her own body. She will go through this acceptance”, he added. Mariana Lima was asked about the resumption of the discussion on bisexuality at 9 pm. Six years ago, the relationship of two women in Babylon, Estela (Nathalia Timberg) and Teresa (Fernanda Montenegro), caused controversy.

“If this society elected the [Jair] Bolsonaro, she seems to me not to be tolerant”, he lamented. “But, at the same time, Ilana lives the drama of this society that cannot come out gay or deal with a family member”, he pondered, stressing the role of fiction in processes of acceptance by the public.