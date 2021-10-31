Understand the Marvel Cinematographic Universe comic book series

All about the history of the Marvel Cinematographic Universe that we haven’t seen in movies or on TV!

One of the most extensive franchises today, the Marvel Cinematic Universe gives a real lesson for those who want to learn a little more about transmedia. In addition to incorporating different movie franchises alongside series and animations in a cohesive narrative, the saga also has some very interesting derivatives, such as short films and even comics.

In recent months, many have begun to wonder what the big week of fury, as this particular story is cited in What If…?. However, to understand a little of what is behind this, it is necessary to go back in time and talk about the comics that are part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Are you ready for this trip?

What is Big Fury Week?

What do you mean comics from Marvel Cinematic Universe? So, the films that make up the MCU are largely inspired by traditional comics from Marvel – those that have been published since before these films were produced. However, the universe of movies it’s not the same than the universe of these comics. In fact, he is part of the Marvel Multiverse and is officially categorized as the Earth-199999 (while Earth-616 refers to the publisher’s “main” universe).

However, after the success and popularity of the films, the Marvel Comics started to publish a series of comics and specials that are part of MCU – that is, from Earth-199999. Among these comics, we have preludes from the movies and even novelizations (ie when the story of a movie is made into a HQ). There are few examples worthy of note, as they are not usually incorporated into the plot of films – and, in some cases, they are even “erroneous” in their continuity.

But one that always pleased the fans was Fury’s Big Week, a miniseries in eight editions that was published between February and March 2012. The comic has scripts by Eric Pearson and Christopher Yost, and art by various illustrators – among which, Luke Ross, Daniel HDR, Wellington Alves, Rick Ketchum, Don Ho, Mark Pennington and Augustin Padilla.

Where does this fit in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe

in the plot of Fury’s Big Week, we follow Nick Fury in the busiest, insane week of your life. he needs to deal with Tony Stark and give him a “cure” for a disease that is manifesting thanks to the use of the Arc Reactor. Afterwards, he finds out about the existence of a mysterious hammer in the middle of the desert and needs to go there, while being informed by Phil Coulson about the arrival of the Norse god Thor.

After all that, he needs to resolve – quietly – a new event involving the Hulk it’s the Abominable, from a conflict at a university to the great battle that ravaged Brooklyn. Finally, he still needs to take care of a powerful item, the Tesseract, while discovering the captain America frozen in the ocean. And then, it’s up to the public to prepare for the arrival of Loki and of the Chitauri the land.

Did you notice? The comic serves to “connect the dots” of several films from the phase one, like Iron Man 2, Thor, The Incredible Hulk and Captain America: The First Avenger. Remember that the first three films take place at the same time, while the final scene of The First Avenger it also sets in this present, which is when the Captain awakens in New York.

Through this comic, the Marvel managed to resolve some loose ends and deal with some issues before the release of The Avengers – like, for example, where the Abomination was sent, or else how the weapon used by Phil Coulson was created using the Asgardian Destroyer. If you have any questions, this is the right place to resolve them.

Remembering that all these events take place over a week (and this gives the name to the comic), set in 2010. In other words, everything happened about two years before the events of The Avengers.

the revisited moment

Recently, the Marvel Studios made a very interesting reference to this comic in What If…?, the studio’s first animated series – and more precisely, in its third episode, “What would happen if… The world had lost its mightiest heroes?“. The episode is nothing more than a recreation of the Great Fury Week – however, in another universe where events happened in a very different way.

In the plot of the episode, we find that there is a serial killer hunting and killing all the heroes that would make up the Avengers, according to Nick Fury’s plans. Thus, the Iron Man dies poisoned, Thor receives a lethal arrow, the Archer hawk has a mysterious ending, the Hulk is literally blown up and the Black Widow is the only one who manages to solve the mystery, before being murdered.

Later, we found that the Original Ant Man (Hank Pym), was playing a real game of cat and mouse with the heroes, eliminating them one by one to get revenge for his daughter’s death, Hope Van Dyne – who, in this universe, was a SHIELD agent killed in combat. it doesn’t kill the captain America because, until that moment, he had not been found and had not joined the Avengers Initiative.

This causes Fury to change his plans and even join the Loki to stop Pym. However, when the Prince of Lies switches sides (again) and decides to take over Earth, Fury forms a new version of the team, reuniting Captain America – after he is found – and the Captain Marvel, using the pager that she gave him long before what happened in the “main” universe of the MCU.

