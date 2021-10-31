Understand the specs that appear in the series you watch · TV News

When choosing a series or movie from streaming services, you may have noticed that, alongside the general title and age rating information, there are several technical specifications. Although they come up frequently, terms like 4K UHD, HDR10, AD, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos still cause a lot of confusion in the viewer’s mind.

There is an important detail. With the exception of the audio description (AD) feature, all others can only be used if the television is compatible with the advertised technology. So, if your TV doesn’t offer 4K resolution, also called UHD (Ultra High Definition), four times higher than that of Full-HD models, it won’t be able to reproduce the greatest detail or depth of content available with this definition.

On Netflix, only Premium plan subscribers, which costs R$ 55.90 a month, have access to 4K titles with HDR10 and Dolby Vision technology. If you opted for other plans, these specifications don’t even appear on the screen. In all other services, UHD content and additional features are offered at no extra cost. Discover all these technologies below and find out how they can improve the sound and image of your favorite series.

reproduction

HBO Max has movies on Dolby Vision and Atmos

HDR10 and Dolby Vision

Featured on all 4K TVs on sale in stores, the HDR10 technology, High Dynamic Range, makes the colors of movies and series more vivid and bright. Netflix, Amazon, Disney+ and Apple TV+ are the services that have the widest variety of titles with this attraction.

The most common version is called HDR10. But there are already TVs compatible with the HDR10+ standard, which competes with Dolby Vision in efficiency. In both technologies, which can be found in the most advanced televisions on the market, automatic adjustments of brightness, color and contrast are carried out all the time on the screen to obtain images with greater fidelity and sharpness in each new scene.

The Dolby Vision option appears frequently on Netflix and in HBO Max movies such as Evil, Wonder Woman 1984, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and Space Jam: A New Legacy. Other services are betting more on HDR10 technology to improve image quality.

Dolby Atmos

It is a technology that provides better sound immersion. While in 5.1 channel audio the viewer has the feeling that sounds are coming from all sides, in Dolby Atmos there is an additional reinforcement in the high part of the environment, making the aerial effects more realistic. The feeling is that they are actually happening over the viewer’s head.

But to take advantage of the Dolby Atmos tracks of the main streaming services, you’ll have to invest in other equipment. First, the TV must be connected to a soundbar box or a receiver, a device used in home theater systems, compatible with the same technology. And this connection needs to be made from the TV’s HDMI ARC output, with audio return channel.

disclosure/DOLBY

Dolby Atmos system needs more boxes

If the consumer opts for a complete home theater, he will also need two more speakers, usually placed on the ceiling, a little ahead of the front channels. In total, at least seven units will be installed, including a rear pair, plus a subwoofer, for bass reproduction.

AD

The acronym AD comes from audio description and allows people with visual impairments to access content offered by streaming. When this feature is activated, a narrator starts to describe what is happening in the scenes, helping to understand the story.

With an inclusive proposal, the function follows the steps of Closed Caption (CC), which transforms speech into subtitles for the hearing impaired. Unfortunately, there is still a lack of titles featuring audio description and, often, the narration of international productions is only available in English.