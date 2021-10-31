Unemployed heroes: SP discards health professionals, says union – News

With the decrease in the number of cases and deaths caused by Covid-19 in the state of São Paulo, health professionals who were hired on an emergency basis during the most critical moment of the pandemic have been gradually being dismissed. “They were heroes for two years, with everyone applauding, and when the pandemic is no longer the focus, everything starts to return to normal, which is treating poorly, removing workers’ rights and firing”, says Célia Regina Costa, who works at the general secretariat of SindSaúde-SP (Union of Public Workers in the State of São Paulo).

Among the dismissed workers are nursing assistants, nurses, physiotherapists and young doctors who were called to work immediately in field hospitals and ICUs-Covid (Intensive Care Units) installed to treat patients with the virus. Célia, who also works in the administrative part of the State Civil Servant Hospital, in the south of São Paulo, says that she has been constantly notified about these layoffs.

“They were dismissed as if they were nobody. They took great care of human life, they suffered there together with the patient, they took risks, to be discarded today”, he concludes.

A nursing assistant, who preferred not to be identified, reports the same feeling. He says that in June of this year he was called to work immediately at the Covid ICU at the Taipas General Hospital, in the north of São Paulo, and three months later, the entire sector was dismantled.

According to him, after announcing the closure of the Covid ICU “just like that”, there were about 90 layoffs. “I was very upset because we were all there exposing ourselves, taking risks, doing our best, and now we’re out of a job.”

However, the Government of the State of São Paulo informed, on September 20, that it will hire 1,070 health professionals to meet the increased demand for other services, in addition to the Covid-19 cases. According to the state health secretary, Jean Gorinchteyn, there was an investment of R$ 1.2 billion in Santas Casas and philanthropic hospitals in the state.

“But when will these vacancies appear?” Question Raynara Nunes, who worked for a year and two months in a state hospital in Piracicaba, in the interior of São Paulo. The physiotherapist tells the R7 who sends a resume since she was fired two months ago, and so far, managed to do only one interview.

“I worked for years in a clinic that closed at the beginning of the pandemic, so the opportunity to work in this hospital arose. I learned a lot there, I adapted to the rules, I saw so many people die during the red phase and it was not easy. Then they just said they would need to turn some people off, and I was among them,” he concludes.

emergency hiring

In April 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic caused by Covid-19, the government of São Paulo announced the first emergency hiring of health professionals to assist in state hospitals. Initially there would be 1,185 workers, but these numbers have increased as the pandemic advances.

These emergency hirings were made through public tenders and even simplified selection processes, so that they could take place as quickly as possible. Over time, these public tenders were practically extinct and the government started to pay outsourced companies so that they could hire the workforce, explains Célia, who works at SindSaúde-SP.

“The government has been working on a business logic. So, he pays ‘x’ to a company and this company hires a workforce that is distributed to hospitals”, he reports.

The nursing assistant who R7 interviewed also had his contract signed through a third-party company. He says that no one was notified in advance about the layoffs and that there was some disorganization when it came to terminating the contracts. “They still haven’t signed my resignation in the work permit, I received my late termination and took a long time to deposit the food and meal vouchers”, he vents.

Despite this, the professionals count on the government’s promise to carry out more contracts, “especially because Covid is not over yet and there are other diseases and comorbidities that we are trained to treat. We need work”, concludes Raynara Nunes.

what does the state government say

Wanted by R7 for a position on the case, the Government of the State of São Paulo informed that the reports of mass layoffs are not valid and that the professionals who are being dismissed due to the closing of field hospitals and ICU-Covid wards had provisional contracts.

The government office also mentioned the hiring of more health professionals to meet other types of demand. “The forecast is that the hiring will take place until the month of December, and the professionals will be allocated in services with greater demand and need to reinforce the clinical staff”, he informs.

*Intern under supervision of Ingrid Alfaya