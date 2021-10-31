Unemployment doubles and ‘inflation of the poor’ triggers 40% in the pandemic – 10/30/2021 – Market

Official inflation just above 10% in 12 months masks readjustments equivalent to twice that in the main group of products consumed by the poorest, food. In the period, they have risen about 20% — and almost 40% since the beginning of the pandemic.

The strong increase in the period aggravated a scenario of soaring unemployment in the poorest half of the country. From 2014 to 2019, unemployment in this portion of the population almost doubled (to 21%); and went up another 8.5 percentage points in the pandemic.

The result of the combination of food and rising unemployment is the sharp drop in the purchasing power of the poorest, with the increase in hunger and poverty in Brazil.

According to specialists, for prices to stabilize or fall in the coming months, economic activity and employment are expected to suffer even more, repeating the script from 2015, when official inflation (IPCA) dropped by 10.67% in that period. year to 4.31% in 2019.

For this to happen, in the 2015-2016 biennium, the Brazilian GDP sank by 7.2%; and the Central Bank raised the basic interest rate (Selic) to 14.25%, practically double the rate in effect two years earlier.

This time, the ongoing rise in interest rates and the need to cool the economy to bring down inflation make Brazil much more fragile — and poor — than in 2015.

In 2014, before the beginning of that strong recession, the average unemployment rate calculated by the IBGE had been 4.8%, the lowest level in the series. Last August, it was almost triple: 13.2%.

In recent years, the increase in unemployment has squandered labor income. Taking a longer period, from ten years to 2021, the income of the poorest half in the country decreased 26.2%, according to data from FGV Social.

In the last 12 months alone, a period in which food prices soared by 20%, real family income per capita from work in the poorest half plummeted 18%, from R$210 a month to R$172.

Although the value does not include other incomes, such as Bolsa Família or emergency aid, it is the lowest level for family income from work in more than a decade — and in a scenario of accelerating inflation.

For Andre Braz, coordinator of the Consumer Price Index (IPC) of the Ibre-FGV (Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getulio Vargas Foundation), even the interest rate increase may have a limited impact on inflation if dollarized prices, such as fuel, continue going up.

“Gasoline can even be considered a ‘luxury’ good for the poor. But diesel [+35% de alta neste ano] it is perverse, as it contaminates everything from vegetables to public transport. With the dollar on the rise, the trend is also for more food to be exported, putting pressure on prices here,” he says.

At the request of the sheet, Braz separated in the IPC of the FGV the price variation in 12 months of high consumption foods among the poorest. The average high was 21.5%.

The list didn’t even include bottled gas, which has risen by more than 30% this year and 45% since the beginning of the pandemic — and which many poor people stopped buying and started using firewood for cooking.

According to Guilherme Moreira, coordinator of the IPC at Fipe (Institute for Economic Research), with the soaring prices of some products consumed by the low-income (such as bottled gas), the price indices may not even be reflecting the behavior with quality. of inflation.

“Some products that are part of the price collection simply stopped being consumed,” he says. Items that have less weight in the index may be being consumed more now—and vice versa.

Another complicating factor is that the food price diffusion index, which shows the percentage of items increasing, is at 65% in the IPCA, well above 50% in 2019 — a fact that limits inflation dribbles with product switching.

Moreira highlights that the behavior of food prices has been extremely negative for the poorest. “There is the false impression that the richest suffer as much as the rest. But for a very poor family, 20% more in the price of food means going hungry,” he says.

According to Datafolha’s stratification, 57% of Brazilian families spend the month with less than R$ 2,200. But the income is much lower for the really poor.

According to FGV Social, 27.4 million Brazilians (13% of the population; almost one Venezuela) now live on less than R$261 a month — the highest rate of miserable people in a decade.

The dynamics of the labor market, extremely negative for the low-income in recent years, were also much less harmful for the richer.

While the unemployment rate of the poorest half has more than doubled since 2014, unemployment among the richest 10% rose from 2% to around 3% in the period, according to FGV Social based on the PNADC (National Survey by Household Sample Continuous) annual and quarterly.

For Marcelo Neri, director of FGV Social, the increase in unemployment among the poorest in recent years was mainly due to the disinflation process that Brazil went through between 2015 and 2019.

“What we saw there may be a trailer for what we may have to relive now, with even more unemployment, for inflation to return,” he says. “Unfortunately, this time, we already suffered from two simultaneous ills: very high inflation and unemployment.”

Braz, from Ibre-FGV, adds that many of the poorest who lost jobs in the pandemic could end up structurally unemployed. “Many companies have permanently adopted the home office, eliminating less qualified jobs that served those who earn less, such as janitors and janitors, among others.”

According to researcher at Ipea (Institute for Applied Economic Research) Maria Andréia Parente Lameiras, the current process of increasing the basic interest rate by the Central Bank tends to be “very perverse” for the poorest.

“Automatically, we will be hurting the job market and growth. And the poorest and least skilled will end up at the end of the line for an eventual recovery.”

According to her, unlike the richer groups, who may have the option of delaying the purchase of some goods, the poorest cannot stop eating. It is in this area, because of the daily need for consumption, that price transfers can continue with more force.

The segmentation of items for price collection in Fipe’s CPI makes it clear how the food group has greater influence on the poorest. Its weight is almost double (29% of the total) for families living on up to three minimum wages compared to those earning more than eight minimum wages.

The differences in weight on the budget are even greater when it comes to energy, water and sewage tariffs, the use of bottled gas and rent expenses — items that have contributed greatly to flattening the incomes of the poor.

For Silvia Matos, coordinator of the Ibre-FGV Macro Bulletin, the weight of food is even higher than the available rates reflect when it comes, for example, to people who are part of the Cadastro Único (which brings together families in situations of extreme vulnerability ).

According to one of his students’ master’s work on the subject, for these people in the Cadastro Único, food had a weight of 40.3% on inflation in 2018. “For the very poor, the tragedy of inflation has been much greater “he says.

For the coming months, however, it is possible that a less intense outlook for food prices will consolidate, according to Sérgio Vale, chief economist at MB Associados.

“Agricultural commodities have shown some deceleration, and may have a more measured behavior in 2022. Even so, the ‘thermal sensation’ among consumers, especially the poor, will remain very bad. Because prices and unemployment will remain at a high level” , says Vale.

In its projections, the 2020-2022 triennium should end with an accumulated inflation above 18%; and with GDP per capita 1.8% lower.

“It will be a long period with the society impoverished or in misery, without great conditions to return to the labor market and maintain itself”, he says.

Experts agree that the biggest question ahead is how the Bolsonaro government and Congress will behave in relation to the so-called spending cap, an instrument created in 2016 to limit the increase in public spending to inflation and, with that, stabilize the public debt.

The decision a few days ago to circumvent this fiscal anchor in the 2022 election year caused the dollar to rise, with an impact on inflation and future interest rates.

The change in the ceiling, which initially aimed to increase the amounts and coverage of the so-called Auxílio Brasil, aimed at the poorest, may now inflate parliamentary amendments and other expenses above the inflation correction.

The result of this perspective has been the lowering of growth projections for the coming months — in a situation that is already very difficult for the poorest.