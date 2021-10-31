US warns China against unilateral action on Taiwan

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his Chinese counterpart on Sunday that the United States opposes China’s actions that have heightened tensions in the Taiwan Straits, a senior State Department official said.

During an hour-long meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of a G20 summit, Blinken made “very clear” that Washington opposes any unilateral change by Beijing to the local status quo, the official.

A recent increase in Chinese military exercises in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone is part of what Taipei sees as an increase in military harassment from Beijing.

China claims the island as part of its own territory and views any foreign intervention in Taiwan as interference in its internal affairs.

The United States wants to responsibly manage the intense competition between the world’s two largest economies, the State Department official said, adding that both sides recognize that open lines of communication are critical.

Although the United States, like most countries, has no formal ties to Taiwan, Washington is the island’s most important international financier and main arms supplier, and is required by law to provide the means of defense.

The United States has long pursued a policy of “strategic ambiguity” over whether it would intervene militarily to protect Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack, though US President Joe Biden said last week he would come to Taiwan’s defense if necessary.

Blinken made it clear that Washington has not changed its “one China” policy toward Taiwan, the official said.

He and Wang did not discuss a recent test of Chinese hypersonic weapons that military experts say appears to show Beijing’s quest for an Earth orbital system designed to evade US missile defenses, the official said.