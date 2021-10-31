USA: Wife convinces husband he has Alzheimer’s to steal from him

Donna Marino, 63, was arrested on Monday (27) after convincing her husband he had Alzheimer’s to steal from him for 20 years. The case took place in Connecticut, United States. The information is from the WFSB broadcaster.

According to the police, she stole about US$600,000 from the victim (R$3.38 million). The elderly woman was accused of first-degree theft and third-degree forgery, for forging her husband’s signature on pension checks, documents, agreements and social security.

Donna explained, in testimony, that she managed to deceive her husband with a false diagnosis of Alzheimer’s, thus preventing him from going to the bank and discovering the low balance. Another fact that helped the man to believe in the farce is that his mother also suffered from this disease.

The crime came to light when the man’s daughter, Elena, observed her father’s credit ratings. And the man also reported that Donna had controlled his savings since 1999.

In the investigation, it was discovered that the woman deposited the money in a bank account that she kept secret. And used a power of attorney to defraud her husband’s income tax return.

