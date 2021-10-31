Vaccination protects against Covid-19 more strongly than natural infection, US study says

Vaccination against Covid-19 protects people from coronavirus infection far more effectively than previous infection, said a team of researchers led by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the CDC.

They said their findings should help resolve discussions over whether people who have been infected should worry about being vaccinated. They should, the researchers said.

People who were unvaccinated and ended up in hospital were five times more likely to have Covid-19 than people who were vaccinated in the past three to six months, they found.

“All eligible people should be vaccinated against Covid-19 as soon as possible, including unvaccinated people previously infected with SARS-CoV-2,” wrote the researchers in the CDC’s weekly report, the MMWR.

“We now have additional evidence that reaffirms the importance of Covid-19 vaccines, even if you have had previous infection,” said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky in a statement.

“This study adds more to the body of knowledge demonstrating Covid-19’s protection of vaccines against serious illnesses. The best way to stop Covid-19, including the emergence of variants, is with widespread Covid-19 vaccination and disease prevention actions such as wearing a mask, washing hands frequently, maintaining physical distance and staying home when is sick. ”

Researchers across the country collected data on 7,000 people seen at 187 hospitals in nine states for diseases like Covid between January and September. All have been tested for coronavirus.

Those who were not vaccinated were 5.49 times more likely to test positive for coronavirus than those who were vaccinated in the past three to six months – even if they had a recent Covid-19 infection.

The CDC noted that an Israeli study posted online in August found the exact opposite — but it also noted that the Israeli study looked at people who had been vaccinated six months or more earlier.

“Understanding infection- and vaccine-induced immunity over time is important, particularly for future studies,” they wrote.

“In this study, the benefit of vaccination compared to infection without vaccination appeared to be greater for recipients of the Modern vaccine than that of Pfizer-BioNTech, which is consistent with a recent study that found greater vaccine efficacy against hospitalizations for Covid -19 for recipients of the Modern vaccine than for recipients of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine,” they added.

The researchers did not include people who received the Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine in their study.

They also note that although the study was designed to compare two groups with two different types of immunity – naturally-infected immunity versus vaccination immunity – it is possible that there was some confusion.

Also, they only included hospitalized patients in the study, so the results may not apply to everyone.

However, the findings dovetail with other evidence showing that people who have been infected also have a very strong immune response to vaccination and benefit from coronavirus vaccination.

(Translated text. Read the original in English here.)