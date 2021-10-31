Vaccine protects 5 times more than infection, says US study

Covid-19 vaccines offer greater protection than immunity from a previous infection, according to a study released Saturday (10/30) by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.







Vials with pediatric doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 Pfizer/Release via REUTERS Photo: Reuters

According to the researchers, unvaccinated people who were infected months earlier are five times more likely to get covid-19 than people with full vaccinations and no previous infection.

The survey analyzed data from nearly 190 hospitals in nine US states. In all, data from about 7,000 adult patients who were hospitalized this year with respiratory diseases or symptoms similar to those of covid-19 were considered in the study.

About 6,000 of the patients analyzed were fully vaccinated with Moderna or Pfizer, between three and six months before hospital admission. Another 1,000 were not vaccinated but had been infected with covid-19 in the same period.

About 5% of vaccinated patients tested positive for the new coronavirus, against about 9% of patients in the unvaccinated group.

The researchers also considered other data, such as age and the intensity of virus circulation in different areas to conclude that the unvaccinated group was at a higher risk of contracting the disease.

The study supports some previous investigations, including research that found higher levels of antibodies in vaccinated patients than in others who had contracted the disease.

Also according to the researchers, not enough data were collected to reach any kind of conclusion about the other vaccines applied in the USA, such as Johnson & Johnson.