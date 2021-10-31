Vale (VALE3) completes 270 million share buyback program; is it still worth investing?

Vale informed this Friday, 29, that it has completed the buyback program for common shares and their respective ADRs approved by the board of directors on April 1, 2021.

According to the company, the objective of repurchasing a total of 270 million common shares at an average price of US$ 19.55 per share, which represents approximately US$ 5.279 billion, was achieved.

Yesterday, the company announced that the board has approved another buyback program, of up to 200 million common shares and their respective ADRs, which will represent up to 4.1% of the total number of shares outstanding, to be executed in a period of up to 18 months.

What to expect from Vale (VALE3)?

Generally speaking, there is a big factor to be observed: the variation in the price of iron ore. Vale is one of the largest global exporters of the commodity; therefore, quotations directly influence the company’s revenue generation. Before continuing, you can see the market analysis on our YouTube (take the opportunity to subscribe there and receive several weekly reviews):

The crux of the matter is that iron ore has been devaluing sharply in recent weeks. The commodity, which was traded above US$ 230 a ton in May, is already flirting with levels below US$ 100 — and a large part of this movement is due to the dynamics of supply and demand for the product, especially in China.

Vale and iron ore

In the first half of the year, there was an explosive combination for the price of ore: with the steel and infrastructure sector in China at full steam, the Asian giant’s demand for the commodity jumped; in parallel, the supply coming from Australia was reduced due to climatic and commercial reasons.

In other words: the price of ore soared — and Vale was the main supplier of the product to China. A context that helps explain the strong results of the Brazilian company in the first and second quarters of the year.

But with the commodity soaring, Chinese inflation has also risen — and Beijing officials are taking action to lower ore prices; at the same time, Australian supply has normalized and demand from China has fallen, with some stagnation in the country’s property market. In other words, the scenario is reversed.

And, of course, with ore worth less than half of the maximum, it is to be expected that Vale’s results from now on will be impacted.