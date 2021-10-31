Valentina Francavilla notices the negative adjectives received by Gui Araujo in A Fazenda 13

After declaring your vote on Dynho Alves, criticize the class of Bil Araújo and analyze the posture of Gui Araujo in The Farm 13, Valentina Francavilla kept talking to Aline Mineiro recalling the adjectives that the ex-De Vacation received from those eliminated in the Hora do Faro program.

Ratinho’s former stage assistant believes that it cannot be a coincidence that the digital influencer receives signs with the same adjectives from more than one of the pedestrians who have already left the rural reality show.

“From the first person to the last person who left, he placed identical signs for Guilherme. Manipulator, fake. Look what Tati said, she was close to him, ‘I don’t want him close to me, biggest disappointment’. Why?”, evaluated the Italian.

“He [Gui Araujo] is my biggest disappointment”, admitted the girlfriend of Léo Lins. “Oh, do you think that [na dinâmica da frutaria] I all the fruit for him why, beautiful?”, added Val.“Yeah, I know, but I didn’t think so, friend”, explained the brunette.

“He already disdained my winning an award. Every time someone gives an explanation, ‘I don’t agree, I don’t agree’”, explained the pink-haired celebrity. “Only he is good, only he is right”, said Aline. “Can I tell you why he thinks he’s f#damn? Because he dated Anitta. He thinks he’s of#damn”, snapped Valentina.

