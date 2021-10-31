Valentina tells Aline that pedestrians are imitating Day

During the dawn of today, after the seventh party of A Fazenda 13, Valentina talked to Aline about some pedestrians imitating Dayane’s way of talking to make fun of the model.
Valentina said she noticed Dynho’s imitation: “You know what he does that I noticed today? He imitates Day’s voice. He keeps imitating, they laugh. It’s Day.” Aline commented, “How awful. How ugly.”
“But I’ll wait to say that, the day I need it”, analyzed the piece. The ex-panicat pondered: “Leave it, we’re not even sure.”
Val disagreed: “I have, because once he imitated and I laughed” and the friend remembered a moment when she laughed too: “Oh, it’s true. I laughed too”. Valentina reiterated: “I’m sure”.
Earlier today, Dynho, Gui Araujo and Bil were carrying out the tasks and imitated Day’s accent, which caused anger in the model’s fans, who asked for respect on social networks.
