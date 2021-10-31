VAR annuls Gabriel Jesus’ goal, and Crystal Palace beats City in Manchester – 10/30/2021

Manchester City fans, defenders, forwards and coach had a Saturday to forget at Etihad Stadium. The home team had a player sent off, a goal disallowed, conceded two others, saw Crystal Palace throw a party and win 2-0 in front of City fans.

City’s defeat ended up benefiting Chelsea, who beat Newcastle and further isolated themselves at the top of the Premier League. City follows in third position.

The Manchester match was tense for the hosts from the start. The Ivorian Wilfried Zaha opened the scoring after 6 minutes, when he received a ball from the top and hit Ederson’s counterfoot. Back on the scoreboard, City exposed themselves to counterattacks. In one of them, defender Laporte was sent off for making a foul to avoid a clear chance for a goal by Palace.

With one man short and one man down, City were nervous on the field. At the end of the first half, Gabriel Jesus and Ederson got into a mess with Zaha and needed to be contained by other players.

The second stage demanded even more intensity from City’s athletes, and coach Pep Guardiola, who played his 200th game in the English league, pushed the team forward, aware of the risk of exposing it in defence. Gabriel Jesus managed to get the ball inside after receiving a perfect pass from Foden, but the VAR disallowed the goal because Foden was millimetrically offside.

With two minutes to go, Palace set up a precise counterattack and extended the score with Gallagher. They were the first goals City have conceded at home this season and were Palace’s first away victory since May.

City face Manchester United next Saturday at the rivals’ stadium.