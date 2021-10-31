Vasco did not “step” in the G-4 of Serie B and only approached it 15 rounds ago – 10/31/2021

Mathematically, it is still possible to gain access to Serie A, but in addition to having to achieve almost 100% use in the next six games, Vasco carries with it a history that is far from making the fans optimistic. Cruzmaltino has never stepped on the G-4 of this Serie B and the closest thing happened 15 rounds ago, when it was one point away from fourth place.

Besides this moment, the only two times that Vasco experienced this situation in the competition were in the 10th and 5th rounds. In another six opportunities, the team was two points away from the access group. For the rest, the distance has always been a torment to the Vasco team, reaching, for example, 10 points after the 25th round.

Last Friday (29), Vasco had the “knife and cheese in hand” of being three points away from the G-4 if he won the CSA in São Januário. However, it was defeated by a 3-1 turnaround and is now down to six, making the mission beyond ungrateful.

“The weight, truly, we will know at the end of the championship. Our mission has now become more difficult and we have to make the difficult thing happen. We have to improve the team. We have six games. Every game the team will have chances to win and we hope to get the necessary victories to take the team to access”, declared coach Fernando Diniz after the game.

Honestly, the coach admitted that there is no more room for mistakes in the search for access to Serie A:

“The main thing is to make the team play well again, not to repeat the performance we had, to be more intense and not waver. We will no longer have the chance to waver in the championship. Now we have six games and we have to seek the victory in every game so that we don’t depend on anything”.

Currently in eighth place with 47 points, Vasco will now face next Thursday (4) Guarani, in Campinas (SP), which is sixth with 49.