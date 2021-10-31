Vasco expects to fail to raise R$ 78 million if he remains in Series B in 2022

In the request for the payment plan of creditors in the Centralized Execution Regime to be accepted by the Court, Vasco was obliged to stipulate the different financial scenarios of the club for 2022. GLOBO had access to the document, in which the board presents its calculations for next year, with or without a return to Serie A.

The team on the field cut a double to get into the G4 of Serie B, six rounds from the end of the competition – Friday, the team was defeated 3-1 to the CSA and was six points behind Goiás, fourth place, six rounds to go. Out of the four lines, the board estimates a revenue of R$ 78 million less if the cross-Maltino spend another season in the second division, compared to what he expects to raise if he turns to the elite of Brazilian football.

The biggest loss will be in broadcast rights. If it’s in Series A in 2022, Vasco estimates it will receive R$ 81 million from TV, against R$ 41 million in the case of a season without a happy ending.





According to the document, the club would be subjected to losses in a cascade reaction: awards, box office, marketing and partners would suffer a reduction when compared to what was expected in the first division. Still, Vasco says it will be able to close a second year in Series B if the payment plan is approved:

“The scenario presented presents a fragile financial balance, but still present and characterized by a minimum cash balance of R$ 3 million at the end of fiscal year 2022”.

In forecasts, the board is counting on obtaining a loan in 2022 in the amount of R$ 40 million in order to have working capital. Vasco’s extremes for 2022 are, on the one hand, the return to Series A and approval of the payment plan, and on the other, remaining in Series B and non-approval by the CER. In the first scenario, the Colina club would be able to close 2022 with a positive balance of R$33 million. Otherwise, it would have a deficit of R$179 million, which, in the words of the club, would make it “structurally insolvent, incapable of honoring basic operational commitments, such as salaries, suppliers and taxes. In this environment, there is no possibility of honoring liabilities with creditors”.

The document also presents an evolution of the payment of civil and labor debts over the years, depending on what happens at the end of this season. Vasco’s proposal is to reserve 20% of current revenues to settle liabilities and, with that, get rid of foreclosures and liens that choke the cash flow. Consequently, the club, earning more, hopes to settle the disputes more quickly.

In case of returning to the first division in 2022 and remaining in the elite for the next two years, the São Januário club estimates that it will be able to pay R$ 183 million. But remaining in Series B in 2022 and only managing to go up in 2023, the amount of debt paid would be R$152 million.

When contacted, Vasco did not comment on the numbers in the payment plan, nor on the alternatives in case of a more adverse scenario.

José Bulhões, legal vice president and one of those responsible for the Vasco action in court, said earlier this week that the club had been “conservative and responsible” in cash flow projections.

In the estimates regarding expenses with payroll, despite the significant increase in revenue in case of returning to Series A, Vasco projects an annual payroll of R$ 74 million, only R$ 14 million more than it imagines to spend if you don’t get access in 2021.

Regardless of the division, according to the document, the São Januário club plans a reduction in personnel expenses for 2022, since spending between September and December will be R$27 million, approximately R$81 million in the year.