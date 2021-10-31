Vasco loses Nenê and gets complicated in his quest for access to Serie A

Without baby, O Vasco was defeated by the CSA on Friday night (29). The game valid for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship Series B finished 3-1 for the team from Alagoas. The fans from Vasco, who attended in good numbers at the Estádio de São Januário, were angry with the result.

The defeat at home made Vasco stop at 47 points and drop two positions. Hill Giant is in eighth position. There are six rounds to the end of the competition and Fernando Diniz’s team is seven points behind the third and fourth place, Avaí and Goiás, respectively.

Between Vasco and G4 are CRB (51 points), Guarani (49) and CSA (48). The path back to the first division was complicated, but mathematically it is still possible. The Rio team needs victories in the next matches.

In the next round, Vasco will visit Guarani, in Campinas, on Thursday (4). On the 7th, there is a classic against Botafogo in São Januário. On the 10th, Fernando Diniz’s team receives Vitória, which fights in the relegation zone and may fall to the third division.

Baby back to Vasco



Absent from the match against CSA due to the third yellow card he received in the previous game, Nenê will be back at Vasco in the next round. The veteran midfielder gave the team a new face after his arrival.

In eight matches, Nenê scored four goals and gave two assists. The midfielder’s performance has been praised by the fans and by Fernando Diniz. The expectation of the Vasco team is that Nenê will help the team to rise in the division. The mission is not easy, but it is still possible.