Vasco’s chances of access drop to 6%; downgrade risk of Brasil de Pelotas follows 99% | brazilian series b

The end of Series B is getting closer. With the end of the 32nd round, this Saturday, there are another six to seal the teams that will gain access and those that will suffer relegation.

In the dispute for the G-4, nine teams still dream of a place for the elite of Brazilian football. The best projections, according to the website “Infobola”, by mathematician Tristão Garcia, are for Coritiba, Botafogo and Avaí.

In the second half of the table, 10 teams are still at some kind of risk of falling and are looking to get rid of the sticking zone.

+ Check the Series B table

The top four did not win in the round. Even so, Coritiba maintained a 97% chance of access and Botafogo now has 94%. Avaí and Goiás complete the G-4 and have a 70% and 65% chance, respectively. Defeated by the CSA on Friday, Vasco has only a 6% chance of returning to Serie A.

Even winning the Náutico, the lantern Brasil de Pelotas continues with a 99% risk of relegation. Confidence (69%), Vitória (79%) and Londrina (73%) complete the Z-4. After them comes Brusque, with 35%.

See the teams’ chances of access:

1st Coritiba: 97% – 58 points

2nd Botafogo: 94% – 56 points

3rd Avaí: 70% – 53 points

4th Goiás: 65% – 53 points

5th CRB: 35% – 51 points

6th Guarani: 17% – 49 points

7th CSA: 14% – 48 points

8th Vasco: 6% – 47 points

9th Nautical: 2% – 45 points

Check out the teams at risk of relegation: