Veiga, Rony and Danilo tell behind the scenes of Abel Ferreira, who completes one year at Palmeiras | spectacular sport

– I crossed the Atlantic (Ocean) was not to go on vacation or visit the city. I came to work, to win, to help the structure and players grow. It is my mission, main objective – he said at the first press conference.

O Spectacular sport spoke with three key players from the squad coached by the Portuguese: Raphael Veiga, the centerpiece of the team, Rony, Abel’s trusted player, and Danilo, the base player who has established himself the most among the first-team players.. The trio shared behind-the-scenes command of the current commission.

Abel Ferreira Palmeiras — Photo: Disclosure

In one year, the team from Palma lived the ecstasy of the Libertadores bi-championship and the fourth of the Copa do Brasil, but saw graffiti walls against the Portuguese’s continued work and heard cursing as the fans returned to the stadium after defeats and eliminations. All this culminated in the second consecutive final of the biggest South American tournament.

– Dude, Abel, when he arrived, being honest, we didn’t know much – says Veiga.

– There, when he arrived, when I looked at him, I thought: “Hey, the guy is new, if you put on a sock, a boot, an outfit you can also pass for a player because he’s new”.

Ron, who was in a bad phase before Abel’s arrival, was also unaware of the new commander:

– All I knew was that it was a Portuguese coach who was in another country, who was coaching a top club too.

Rony has a good relationship with Abel Ferreira in the daily life of Palmeiras — Photo: Cesar Greco/Ag. palm trees

– But when he was presented at the CT, he did something that I particularly liked a lot: he brought together all the employees, everyone in the field. I think that there, each person felt valued, important, and felt part of the process – recalls Veiga.

– Everyone, not just players, but also the president, the aunts who work with us there. He talked and said that we are all one, right. That we depended on him and he depended on us – confirms Danilo.

The first word addressed to Ron was a compliment.

– After a game against Atlético-MG, I scored too. So there he congratulated me on the game. There are some words that gave me a lot of confidence, right, because I was starting to play well, I was regaining my confidence. Those words make you very confident to continue your work.

– When there are games, he is the first one to come in to play with us. But if he doesn’t do the right things he’s p…, if he doesn’t do it right he’s p… — says Danilo, a young midfielder who has established himself as one of the pillars of the team since the remarkable 3-0 victory against River Plate in Argentina, for the semifinals of Libertadores 2020.

That night, Abel tampered with the structure of the team.

– I’ll change a little, but trust me. It was exactly like that. “Dude, we’re going to do this, this and this. If this happens, we’ll do this. If that doesn’t happen, we’ll do this.” And it happened. It was a spectacular game – recalls Veiga.

Conversation between Abel Ferreira and Raphael Veiga, at Academia do Palmeiras — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras

Rony reinforces the Portuguese’s command style, bringing as an example the Libertadores final at Maracanã, earlier this year.

– There was a really, really cool lecture. Very positive of him. When he arrived at the stadium, he did something really cool, which was to show our families on the screen, sending us a message. That thing there definitely made a big impression on me – says Verdão’s 7 shirt, before complementing:

– This is his second family. I believe that not only the players but also all the people who work here at the club treat them like family members, right. He hugged the club staff as if they were his family.

Raphael Veiga doesn’t forget: the first contacts required patience and understanding on the part of the cast.

– At the beginning of the training there he used to say a lot “you guys, guys, guys”. And then I don’t remember which player asked: “wow, why does he talk so much guys, guys come here, guys go there, guys come here”. Afterwards, he explained and said that guys were “people”, “people”. It was funny because you saw the guys looking at each other.

– Now he tries to speak more calmly, right, because the Portuguese there speak fast. He tries to speak a little slower for us to understand, but sometimes there are also things he says that we don’t understand. During the training, we pick it up and do it, then it works. But, little by little, we’re talking to him the way the Brazilian really is – says Danilo.

Abel Ferreira with Danilo on his first day in Palmeiras — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras

Abel was encouraged after the victory against Sport, last week, to take stock of the first year completed in command of Palmeiras. He refused, but even put on the table what could happen in the final months of 2021.

– Look… I like to do the balance only at the end of the season, but Palmeiras entered a picture of what I understand was a follow-up to the coach who has ambition, who has an idea, who knows what he wants, who knows where you want to go. And, to win titles, you can only train clubs the size of Palmeiras – he says.

– So I think it was the right choice for both the club and the coach. Now, that’s what I usually say: it’s going to be one day at a time. That’s how I like to see my life and football. Everything in God’s time, even when God wants it. One day at a time. That’s how I like to see my life. In the end, we will take stock and decide what is best for all parties – he completes.

If the fate at the end of this season is uncertain, the present seems immutable: the cast is closed with Abel Ferreira. It’s as Danilo says, who summed up in a few words the feeling when he was asked to send a message to the commander: