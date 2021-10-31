View PlayStation Store releases between October 31 and November 6, 2021

Facebook

Knockout City (PS5) – November 2nd

Call your gang and take on rival teams in Knockout City, where you settle the score with epic dodgeball matches. Get ready for intense and fun competition in a new take on team-based multiplayer gaming. Customize characters and team up with friends and friends to start conquering Knockout City. Knock out opponents with tricky throws and coordinate teamwork while dodging and grabbing balls as they fly across the map. No ball? No problem! You can literally curl up, roll into your peers’ hands, and become the ultimate weapon.

First Class Trouble (PS4, PS5) – November 2nd

First Class Trouble is a group game where players must work together and against each other to survive a disaster. Regardless of whether you play as a Human Resident or a Rebel Personoid, you’ll have to use your cunning (and a few bottles of champagne) to stay alive. In First Class Trouble you’ll trick or deduce your way to victory in a charming, but disturbing and malicious environment. Whether you’re drunk or not, First Class Trouble will serve you a dangerous cocktail of hard decisions and crazy possibilities. The objective is to shut down the Central Artificial Intelligence Network, also known as CAIN, from the luxurious intergalactic cruise ship ISS Alithea, before she and her loyal Personoids take over the ship.

Conway: Disappearance at Dahlia View (PS4, PS5) – November 2nd

Conway: Disappearance at Dahlia View is an intriguing investigative thriller set in 1950s England. When 8-year-old Charlotte May is reported missing in Dahlia View, retired detective Robert Conway seeks the truth behind her disappearance, watching neighbors from her apartment window and questioning their behavior. As suspicions escalate, Conway launches his own investigation into Charlotte May’s case, following clues, uncovering new evidence and piecing together the puzzle pieces along the unpredictable path of truth.

Bloody Rally Show (PS4) – November 3rd

Bloody Rally Show is a dystopian roguelite combat racing game with infinite variety of tracks, campaigns, missions, leaderboards, daily challenges, track editor, car editor, customization, car battles and multiple game modes including one where you are a pedestrian. A unique blend of racing, car combat and roguelite plus an endless variety of procedurally generated race tracks and campaigns with dystopian stories and AI-generated conversations, missions and challenges. Fast car races with easy controls across an infinite variety of randomly generated tracks by hand.

The Solitaire Conspiracy (PS5) – November 3rd

Protego, the largest spy agency in the world, was destroyed. Only one person can use the CARDS system to command Protego’s spy teams and save the world. This person is you. With guidance from Protego’s latest analyst, Jim Ratio (played by Greg Miller), you need to harness each team’s unique powers in an all-new tactical solitaire game. Help your teams succeed in a story full of intrigue, where no one can be trusted. Enter a world full of AI spies and cyber operators. Once you’ve regained control of Protego, play as much as you like in Battle Mode, or fight the clock in Countdown, a survival mode that tests your knowledge of the game’s tactics.

bloodshore (PS4, PS5) – November 3rd

Bloodshore is an interactive action film about a battle royale contest between elite streamers, artists, and death row inmates. You control the fate of Nick, a foul-mouthed actor fighting for a cash prize that could change his life.

demon turf (PS4, PS5) – November 4th

Demon Turf is a 3D platform game. Join Beebz in his ambitious goal to dominate the Demon Turfs and become the Demon Queen herself. Jump, spin and punch through territories with unique mechanics like dynamic combat and player-input checkpoints. The Demon World is occupied by all sorts of nasty creatures. Most gathered in bands fighting for dominance, each led by its own leader. Still, even these evil guys are no match for the Demon King. The task falls to Beebz, a young demon almost a thousand years old, who decides to wipe out every leader in the territory and become the Demon Queen herself.

Just Dance 2022 (PS4, PS5) – November 4th

Just Dance 2022, the ultimate dance game, is back with new universes and 40 all-new tracks from chart-topping hits like Imagine Dragons’ Believer, Ciara’s Level Up, and more! Looking for the ideal game to dance to the latest hits and share some fun with friends and family? Just Dance 2022 is perfect for you! Dance with over 138 million players around the world! Use your mobile to follow the moves through the Just Dance® Controller app. No additional accessories required!

Pretty Girls Panic! PLUS (PS4, PS5) – November 4th

Dodge enemies while gaining control of as much area as possible to win! The familiar “capture territory” rules popularized in Japanese arcades are as simple as they are rewarding, and with so many cute characters waiting to be discovered, the puzzle action has rarely been more enticing! Meet over 20 Pretty Girls in 40 stages! You can choose to partner with Yu or Asahi, and completing levels alongside either of them will unlock new outfits for them to wear. With each challenge you clear, commemorative photos of the girls you rescue will also be added to your Gallery for casual viewing. Can you complete them all?

Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation Code Fairy Volume 1 (PS4, PS5) – November 5th

To advance the deteriorating war situation on the North American continent, the “Noisy Fairy”, a secret unit under the direct control of Kycilia of the Principality of Zeon, led by Alma, is advancing in the “One Year War” against the Federation Forces Terrestrial, who possess the White Devil. Soldiers face the brutality of war and seek strength in unshakable bonds with their comrades… This is a single-player battle action game that challenges you with charismatic characters and original story missions while maintaining the same sense of control as MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM BATTLE OPERATION 2!

Fast & Furious: Asphalt Spies Rise from SH1FT3R (PS4) – November 5th

SH1FT3R is back! The SH1FT3R criminal organization is rising again, and it’s time for you to thwart their plans! Get ready to activate traps, boost your speed, outrun your opponents and claim victory. To win, you’ll need to defeat the growing threat of SH1FT3R in an adrenaline-fueled, high-risk tournament that stretches from the South Pacific to the Sahara Desert and beyond! Or you can call your friends and warm those tires in online multiplayer for up to 6 players or local multiplayer for 2 players. There is no lack of action to keep the team entertained.

Call of Duty: Vanguard (PS4, PS5) – November 5th

Conquer All Fronts. Fight air battles over the Pacific, parachute over France, defend Stalingrad with a sniper rifle and press on through advancing forces in North Africa. The Call of Duty franchise returns with Call of Duty: Vanguard, developed by Sledgehammer Games, where players will be immersed in the visceral combat of WWII on an unprecedented global scale. Call of Duty: Vanguard includes a very immersive solo campaign, a massive Multiplayer launch offer featuring 20 maps, including 16 developed for the main Multiplayer, and an exciting new Zombie experience developed by Treyarch.

note: It is noteworthy that, as Sony does not release an official list, we do not officially know what will come to PlayStation Store. That said, above is what we found by researching the subject. It is likely that we will have a few more releases during the week, and there is also a chance that the above games will be postponed without notice.