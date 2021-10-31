Vinicius Jr. reveals how he suffers with Flamengo at Real Madrid and nails the Libertadores title: ‘Let’s be champions’

Vinicius Jr., from Real Madrid, continues to follow the results of Flamengo, the team that revealed it

After Real Madrid’s 2-1 victory over Elche, this Saturday, by Laliga, the attacker Vinicius Jr. gave an interview to TNT Sports and talked about his suffering to follow the results of the Flamengo, your favorite team, with the time difference in Europe.

“Malvadeza” said he was sad with the elimination of Rubro-Negro for the Athletic-PR, in the semifinal of Brazil’s Cup, but he was very anxious for the final of the Libertadores Conmebol, which will have Fla facing the palm trees on November 27th.

“(I’m) Very looking forward (to the final). Every time I play at the same time as Flamengo, I arrive at the locker room asking ‘how much is Flamengo doing?’, to see how Mengão is doing.“, said.

“I’m sad about the loss to Athletico, but with peace of mind that we are going to be champions of the Libertadores one more time“, he added, showing a lot of confidence in the single decision against Alviverde, at the Estadio Centenário de Montevideo, in Uruguay.

In the conversation, Vini also spoke about the enormous pressure he suffered from the Spanish press and fans meringue in his first seasons at Real, considering the charges “exaggerated”.

“Certainly (they were exaggerated). The pressure was too great. I’ve never seen such pressure being such a young player. I don’t know why, but maybe because I cost so much. And then the guys charge a lot not to lose so fast and I give back,” he analyzed.

“But the club and the coaches knew of my quality and that with time I would gain more experience and help the club more,” he said.

“But I was always calm, I never cared what others said and now I don’t think I’m the best player in the world because I’m in the best moment and because people talk well about me. I listen more to the people at the club and who are with me always, which is the most important,” he added.

The Brazilian also praised coach Carlo Ancelotti, extolling the Italian’s leadership and his method of work.

“He always asks me to stay focused. Sometimes I lose focus and he reminds me as soon as possible, because he knows that focused I’m important for the team. He tries, not only with me, but with all the players, to motivate to everyone. Against Shakhtar, he really said, after I tried a careless move: ‘If you get it for free, I’ll take you out,’ he concluded.