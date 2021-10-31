‘Vinicus Jr. is the best player in LaLiga’ and ‘is in another galaxy compared to Hazard’

Vinicius Jr. noted beautiful doublet in Real Madrid’s 2-1 victory over Elche, this Saturday, by Laliga

After Real Madrid’s 2-1 victory over Elche, this Saturday, by Laliga, the spanish newspaper Brand covered the attacker Vinicius Jr. of deserved praise.

In your assessment of each athlete meringue in the match, the diary stressed that it sees the Brazilian as best player in the Spanish league at the moment.

Real Madrid returns to the field next Saturday (6), at 5 pm (GMT), against Rayo Vallecano, by LaLiga, broadcast by ESPN on Star+

In addition, the vehicle found that, today, Vini is “in another galaxy” in relation to the Belgian Eden Hazard, who is his main competitor for a place in the starting lineup of Real.

“With Benzema out of the game, Vinicius’ offensive responsibility soared, and he didn’t fail,” praised the newspaper.

“The first chance he got, he put it in the back of the net. Everything Real Madrid thinks about attacking passes through Vini. And he was huge in the 2nd goal,” he continued.

“He is the best player in Laliga. And, at the moment, it is in another galaxy compared to Hazard”, he added.

The diary At, also from Madrid, was another who praised the ex-flamenguist this Saturday.

“He is the young King Midas of this Real Madrid. Everything he touches turns to gold. Be it dribbling or dangerous actions,” he said.

“He struggles in all situations. Including digging into the goalkeeper’s exit to score a 2-0 goal,” he recalled.

“Tite goals dedicated to Tite”, provoked the vehicle, recalling that Vinicius was not called up for the next games of the Brazilian team for the qualifiers of the World Cup 2022.

Now, there are 9 goals in 14 games for the carioca in the 2021/22 season for the white.