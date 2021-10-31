Virginia Fonseca and Zé Felipe have a Halloween party to celebrate Maria Alice’s 5th month

Maria Alice, daughter of Virginia Fonseca and Zé Felipe, completes 5 months of life and wins the daddies’ themed party

Virginia Fonseca (22) and Joe Felipe (23) celebrate another month of their daughter’s life, Maria Alice!

This Saturday, 30, the little one is completing 5 months of life, and the dads didn’t let the date go unnoticed. Even without the presence of the heiress, who ended up sleeping, the digital influencer and the singer prepared a party with the Halloween theme.

On their social networks, the two published pasted records in which it is possible to see the decoration in the mood of Halloween, celebrated next Sunday, 31.

“Mary’s 5th messenger and the cat meet how?! Sleeping, but the daddies are on”, wrote the couple in the post’s caption on their Instagram profiles.

In Stories, Virginia showed the little girl dressed as a pumpkin. For the occasion, the blonde bet on an orange look and black high boots.

Virginia Fonseca and Zé Felipe appear in a cute moment with Maria Alice

Virginia Fonseca and Zé Felipe shared a charming record with little Maria Alice! The daddies appeared giving a kiss on the baby’s face and her face drew attention on the web. “Good morning, guys. This Friday mara you woke up MOOD us (loving vibes and such) or MOOD Mary Alice (good morning only if it’s yours, because for her…….)??”, joked the owl mother.

