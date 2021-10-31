Virginia Fonseca plans same intimate surgery as Deolane Bezerra – Entertainment

Now inseparable, Virginia Fonseca is planning to perform the same intimate surgery performed recently by Deolane Bezerra, widow of MC Kevin. The story took place on an internet podcast. In the chat, the criminal lawyer said that she underwent a nymphoplasty, a procedure performed by laser, which aims to redesign the woman’s intimate region.

“Friend, I already made an appointment with a gynecologist, but I ended up not going because I woke up with a sore throat. But I want to go do it too. I said ‘I’ll ask Deolane for her to say yes or no,'” said Virginia, woman from singer Zé Felipe and mother of little Maria Alice.

Deolane detailed saying that the procedure requires local anesthesia and that it is painless. “I arrived at the clinic to have the chip inserted. After Kevin died, I had a lot of pimples and they said it was anxiety (…) Then I said, ‘Doctor, what about this surgery that fixes things?’ I just needed an adjustment. Local anesthesia, it’s in the laser and it didn’t hurt at all,” he said.

Deolane’s trip has a beach with Carlinhos Maia and a gift of jewelry