Virginia Fonseca wants to be a mother again in 2022

This Saturday, October 30th, Maria Alice, the cute daughter of Virginia Fonseca and Joe Felipe completes five months of life. Overjoyed with motherhood, the digital influencer told and her stories on Urged that she and her husband are already planning their next pregnancy. By opening the question box and answering questions from followers, Virginia stated that she intends to become pregnant again in 2022.

“Are you really going to get pregnant next year?” asked a fan.

“True,” confirmed Virginia.

She even shared a photo of a beautiful table commemorating her daughter’s messenger, but without her presence. And explained the reason.

“Mary’s 5th messenger and the cat meet how?! Sleeping! But the daddies are on”, he joked.

YouTuber had already told on its Instagram that, for the time being, it has been taking precautions, but that it has up to date to raise the family and give another grandchild to his father-in-law.

“We are preventing ourselves. In March 2022, I’m going to start trying to get pregnant,” she said, who also made it clear that she shouldn’t stop in the second when asked if she would change the silicone implants in her breasts. “Only after having all the children I intend to have.”

FOLLOWING CLOSELY

Virginia lives with her husband and daughter in a 6 thousand square meter mansion in Goiânia, in the same condominium with her in-laws, Leonardo and Poliana, but she is currently in São Paulo, following Joe Felipe.

The young singer rehearses for his first show after more than a year and a half away from the stage due to the pandemic. The digital influencer commented on her joy for following the return of her beloved to the stage.

“I’ve never had bags under my eyes, but these days I’m working so hard that I can’t hide it! But when I’m with you, I feel happy, the only ‘off’ day I had, I came to accompany my husband and brought the lingui (Maria Alice) to see Dad rehearsing too!”, he wrote.

“On November 1st, Joseph (Zé Felipe) returns to the shows and I’m very happy about it, and yes, I’ll accompany him in all the shows that I can. Excited about this new stage! I love you family!”, he concluded Virginia.

