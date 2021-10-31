VoePass will operate flights from Juazeiro do Norte to Fortaleza and Petrolina starting in December

The so-called “Route of Emotions” will include Juazeiro do Norte as a stopover on the Fortaleza-Petrolina route

VoePass Linhas Aéreas began this Friday (29th) the sale of tickets on the so-called “Rota das Emoções”, which includes Juazeiro do Norte as a stopover on the Fortaleza-Petrolina route. The flights start on December 12th, allowing a direct connection between the land of Padre Cícero and both cities.

Flights from Fortaleza to Juazeiro do Norte will take place on Mondays and Saturdays, leaving the capital at 3:15 am and arriving in the city of Cariri at 4:30 am. The opposite direction, from Juazeiro do Norte to the capital, will be on Fridays and Sundays, leaving Juazeiro do Norte at 22:30 and arriving in Fortaleza at 23:45.

Flights from Juazeiro do Norte to Petrolina will be on Mondays and Saturdays, leaving the city of Ceará at 5:00 am and arriving in Pernambuco at 6:00 am. The route in the opposite direction, from Petrolina to Juazeiro do Norte, will be on Fridays and Sundays, leaving Petrolina at 9 pm and arriving in Juazeiro do Norte at 10 pm.

VoePass informed that the flights will be carried out by aircraft of the ATR 72 model, with capacity for 70 passengers. “We are returning with our operations to Juazeiro do Norte and Petrolina, important regional hubs in the Northeast. They are important destinations that will serve to allow the integration of the VOEPASS network operated in the Northeast”, said the president of VoePass, José Luiz Felício Filho.