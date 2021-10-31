Wagner Moura clarifies fake news with his name

Director of “Marighella”, which debuted in cinema this week, Wagner Moura commented, in an interview with Patrícia Kogut, from O Globo newspaper, that he had recommended the public to consume a pirated version of the film that tells the story of the guerrilla. Carlos Marighella.

I was almost flattered by the public’s interest in the pirate (laughs), but at the same time this demand that I mentioned, the somewhat prohibited and “tararan” thing… So much so that the pirate came out this year, with a ‘note from me’ saying that I wanted people to see the movie there. And that’s a lie (laughs). I was never going to put the movie on the net. The movie isn’t even mine. But we managed to suppress this piracy, with Paris Filmes. They used the technology to take out the fake links, but a lot of people ended up seeing it. And ok.

Moura also told the newspaper that, eventually, the public can associate “Marighella”, which portrays a period of military dictatorship, with the political moment in Brazil today.

“It’s not intentional. What happens is that what we live today, despite not being a dictatorship, is a government that misses that time, that thinks that phase was good; a government whose hero is a torturer. So maybe what’s happening today and what happened back then have a connection regardless of the film, unfortunately,” he opined.

“Tropical paradise”

Wagner Moura is on the air in the rerun of “Paraíso Tropical” on the Viva channel. The novel is by Gilberto Braga, who died last week at the age of 75. In the same interview with O Globo, Moura lamented the author’s death.