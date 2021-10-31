Wagner Moura comments on the repercussion of ‘Tropical paradise’ and is surprised by fake news associated with ‘Marighella’: ‘I was almost flattered’

Wagner Moura will return to live in Brazil, after a season in the United States to shoot movies (Photo: John MacDougall/AFP)

Wagner Moura was in a state of grace and celebration at the premiere of “Marighella” in Rio de Janeiro this week. Director of the feature film, the Bahian resident of Los Angeles, in the United States, was thrilled to personally meet friends he had not seen for years and he admitted nervously when he realized that comrades of decades and stars like Adriana Esteves would attend the production for the first time. He even let his voice crack as he stared at the cast lined up to present the film.

Starring Seu Jorge, the film tells the story of Carlos Marighella, one of the organizers of the armed struggle against the military dictatorship. The politician, writer and guerrilla was considered the “number 1” of the group that acted against the regime instituted in the country in the 1960s and 70s. In the script he signed with Felipe Bragança, Moura can make viewers associate the narrative with what if you live in the country today.

“It’s not on purpose. What happens is that what we are experiencing today, despite not being a dictatorship, is a government that misses that time, that thinks that phase was good; a government whose hero is a torturer. So maybe what’s happening today and what happened back then have a connection regardless of the film, unfortunately — says the 45-year-old director.

In 2021, the movie was pirated and fake news were scattered. Wagner Moura is impressed when he reports having heard that they posted a note, attributed to him, that would advise the public to consume the illegally shared product.

“I was almost flattered by the public’s interest in the pirate (laughter), but at the same time this demand that I mentioned, the kind of forbidden and “tararã” thing… So much so that the pirate came out this year, with a “my note” saying that I wanted people to see the movie there. And this is a lie (laughter). I was never going to put the movie on the net. The movie isn’t even mine. But we managed to suppress this piracy, with Paris Filmes. They used the technology to take out the fake links, but a lot of people ended up seeing it. And ok.

In the story, the director’s only participation is sound: he lends his voice to a police authority who confirms with a torturer (role of Bruno Gagliasso) the causes of Marighella’s death. Moura explains the motivation for choosing to tell this story in his debut as a director:

“I wanted to return it.” I always had a lot of anguish with historical deletions. The History of Brazil is always told by the dominator, by power. Especially those of popular revolt, from those from below, which are revolts against those powerful. They are told by the people the poor have fought. It is inevitable that these narratives are at least partial. So I wanted to return it. My initial concern was to return to the popular imagination the figure of a guy I admire and that people don’t know. If they know each other, they know it through a poorly told story.

FOLLOW THE COLUMN ON THE NETWORKS

On twitter: @Patricia Kogut

On Instagram: @columnpatriciakogut

On Facebook: PatriciaKogutOGlobo

On television, the actor is on the air as businessman Olavo in the rerun of “Paraíso Tropical” on Viva. The booklet signed by Gilberto Braga, who died last Tuesday (26), awakens nostalgia in the interpreter:

— I was very happy doing that soap opera, proud of having joined this select team of Gilberto Braga’s villains, and I regret his death very much. He is one of the greatest novel writers in the history of Brazil. He made what is, for me, one of the best Brazilian soap operas of all time, “Vale Tudo”. He was a very interesting guy. I spent little time with him, but every time I was with him I had a lot of fun. Because he was a figure who spoke very slowly, but he spoke atrocities. It was contrasting.

Recently, Camila Pitanga reproduced one of the amusing scenes from the soap opera, in which her character teases Olavo. On social networks, internet users and famous people vibrated with their chemistry:

“Camila is a great friend. And I have a lot of fun listening to or reading what people write. On the recordings, we had a lot of fun doing it.

Wagner Moura is the director and one of the screenwriters of the film ‘Marighella’ (Photo: Sandra Delgado)

Camila Pitanga and Wagner Moura as Bebel and Olavo, in ‘Paraíso tropical’, 2007 (Photo: Divulgation/TV Globo)

Seu Jorge, protagonist of ‘Marighella’, is directed by Wagner Moura (Photo: Disclosure)

See how the cast of “Paraíso Tropical” is currently on the air on Viva: