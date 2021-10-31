Water bill will be readjusted by 9.15% in Bahia – Acorda Cidade

Published on 10/30/2021 2:08 PM.

The minimum social residential tariff will not change, remaining at R$ 13.40.

Photo: Disclosure

wake up city

It was published in the Official State Gazette this Saturday (30) the tariff readjustment of 9.15% in the value of water and sewage services provided by Empresa Baiana de Águas e Saneamento SA (Embasa). Below the amount requested by the provider, which was 13.73%, the recomposition represents the accumulated period of 2020 (which was suspended) and 2021. The minimum social residential tariff, however, will not change, remaining at R$13, 40.

The annual adjustment, which aims to recompose inflationary losses from the costs of providing services, was authorized by the Regulatory Agency for Basic Sanitation of the State of Bahia (Agersa), the body responsible for regulating the sector. The percentage will be applied on a straight-line basis to current rates and will become effective 30 days after the publication date.

Provided by law, the annual correction recomposed only the variation of inflation for the period measured by the IPCA (Extended National Consumer Price Index). With the readjustment, the value of the minimum intermediate residential tariff will go from R$ R$ 26.40 to R$ 28.80 for the consumption range from 0 to 6 m³.