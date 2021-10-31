‘We are not rich; I’m rich’, Shaquille O’Neal tells her children in a podcast – 10/30/2021

NBA star Shaquille O’Neal revealed during an interview yesterday (29) to the Earn Your Leisure podcast that his children are hurt by his way of managing his fortune. According to the former basketball player, his heirs should not just relax because the father owns millions, but that they should go their own way and earn their resources with their own means.

“My kids are older now. They got mad at me. They’re not really upset, but they don’t understand. I talk to them all the time. We’re not rich; I’m rich,” the former Los Angeles said.

Shaq to his kids: “We ain’t rich, I’m rich.” Teaching them work ethic. pic.twitter.com/RbCNgkL5BV — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 27, 2021

Throughout his career, the star signed contracts with brands such as Pepsi, Reebok and Papa John’s and currently participates in commenting and analyzing NBA games on TNT. His fortune is estimated to be around 400 million dollars.

“You must have a bachelor’s degree or a master’s degree and then if you want me to invest in one of your companies, you’ll have to present it, bring it to me,” O’Neal continued explaining and added again: ” I’ll let you know, I won’t give you anything”.

He ended the interview leaving a reflection for the people who watched him: “I came from nowhere, but just because I did it doesn’t mean I’m bigger than you, smarter than you, just because I have more money doesn’t mean I am better than you. I was never like that and never will be like that.”